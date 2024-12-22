How Did This Happen? F-18 Shot Down in the Red Sea in Friendly...
A 'Missing' GOP Rep Has Been Found...and It's Not a Good Situation
Merry Christmas, And Democrats Can Go To Hell
Joy to the World
Senate Dems Celebrate Just Barely Surpassing Trump on Judicial Confirmations
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 247: Advent and Christmas Reflection - Seven Lessons
Did the U.S. Government Orchestrate Regime Change In Syria? Thomas Massie Thinks So.
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel, and Ransom Captive Israel
Why Christmas Remains the Greatest Story of All Time
Why the American Healthcare System Has Been Broken for Years
Christmas: Ties to the Past and Hope for the Future
Trump Should Broker Israeli-Turkish Rapprochement for Peace in Middle East
What Happens When the Law No Longer Works?
America Must Dominate in Crypto
Tipsheet

'We're F**ked': Dem Donor Reveals Her Family Member Knew Dems Were Cooked After Speaking With Joe

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 22, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

I mean, better late than never, but we must realize the extent of this cover-up here. The New York Times, The Washington Post, and especially The Wall Street Journal had multiple pieces about Joe Biden’s mental decline. The latter was scorched by the liberal press, only to be proven correct when Joe, degraded and frail as ever, got creamed by Donald Trump in the June CNN debate. The jig was up, and Democrats were left scrambling to replace him. It was an election-killing performance.  

Advertisement

Lindy Li has been a Democratic Party donor and operative who has scorched Earth on her party. She is aghast at the wasted money and shell-shocked that her colleagues thought Kamala Harris would win Iowa. Those moments made her realize this was a fugazi operation, admitting that if the people she had solicited money for the vice president’s war chest had known how it would be spent, they’d never have cut checks for this rat ship. 

Now, the Journal had another lengthy piece about the Biden White House’s cover-up operation, in which aides apparently knew Joe was cooked on day one of his presidency. Li told Fox News’ Kevin Corke that a family member of hers spoke with Biden during an event she had organized in May, walked away, and told her that they were “f**ked” for the upcoming election seeing the president’s declining mental faculties.  

Li added that it’s hard for her to say since she knows and loves the man well, but he’s not healthy enough to do the job, and it’s been that way for quite some time. 

Recommended

Merry Christmas, And Democrats Can Go To Hell Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Al Mottur, a former Clinton operative, was also dismayed over how many Democrats played a role in covering up Biden’s declining mental health. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Merry Christmas, And Democrats Can Go To Hell Derek Hunter
A 'Missing' GOP Rep Has Been Found...and It's Not a Good Situation Matt Vespa
How Did This Happen? F-18 Shot Down in the Red Sea in Friendly Fire Incident Matt Vespa
Did the U.S. Government Orchestrate Regime Change In Syria? Thomas Massie Thinks So. Sarah Arnold
Biden Was Too 'Mentally Fatigued' to Take Call From Top Committee Chair Before Afghanistan Withdrawal Sarah Arnold
'I Have a Confession': CNN Host Makes Long-Overdue Apology Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Merry Christmas, And Democrats Can Go To Hell Derek Hunter
Advertisement