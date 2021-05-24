Biden Finally Condemns Violence Against American Jews But Leaves Out a Key Fact

Five days after Jews were beaten by Palestinian Hamas sympathizers in the streets of New York and Los Angeles, in addition to being harassed in other cities across the country, President Joe Biden has finally issued a statement condemning the violence.

The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2021

Notice there is no mention of who the aggressors are. Further, the statement was simply sent out on Twitter, not through the official White House Press Office.

MANHATTAN: Palestinians beat Jewish man in unprovoked attack. There have been multiple incidents reported, and the NYPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/abclgUUrGF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his way to the Middle East as Hamas holds its fire against Israeli civilians...for now.

"Following up on our quiet, intensive diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, I have asked my Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, to travel to the Middle East this week," Biden released a statement Monday morning. "During his trip, Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. He will continue our Administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect. And he will engage other key partners in the region, including on the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months."