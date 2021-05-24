Israel

Biden Finally Condemns Violence Against American Jews But Leaves Out a Key Fact

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 24, 2021 9:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Finally Condemns Violence Against American Jews But Leaves Out a Key Fact

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Five days after Jews were beaten by Palestinian Hamas sympathizers in the streets of New York and Los Angeles, in addition to being harassed in other cities across the country, President Joe Biden has finally issued a statement condemning the violence. 

Notice there is no mention of who the aggressors are. Further, the statement was simply sent out on Twitter, not through the official White House Press Office.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his way to the Middle East as Hamas holds its fire against Israeli civilians...for now.

"Following up on our quiet, intensive diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, I have asked my Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, to travel to the Middle East this week," Biden released a statement Monday morning. "During his trip, Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. He will continue our Administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect. And he will engage other key partners in the region, including on the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Conservative Columnist Sides with Leftists, Claims January 6 Capitol Riot Was Just As Bad As 9/11
Matt Vespa

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': America Is Starting to See Through the Left's BS
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Another Big Development Dropped That Further Fuels Speculation About the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
Matt Vespa

Third Time's The Charm? Beto Is Reportedly Mulling a Run for Another Higher Office
Reagan McCarthy

New Book Gives Inside Look at How Obama Reportedly Felt About Biden Running For President
Leah Barkoukis
Whitmer Apologizes For Breaking Her Own Rules...Again
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular