Tim Walz's Response to the Deportation of a Child Sex Offender Is Disgusting

Times like this remind us how lucky we are that Tim Walz isn't our Vice President. Walz, who hasn't met a criminal illegal alien he didn't love, recently pardoned a Laotian man who was convicted of raping a ten-year-old child. That man, Tou Lue Vang, was convicted in 2005 of the horrendous crime and was set to be deported earlier this month. Walz, as part of a three-person state board, pardoned Vang, hoping to stop his scheduled deportation.

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So let's review this: Tim Walz, who wanted to be our Vice President, pardoned a Laotian sex offender who raped a ten-year-old child in order to keep that monster in Minnesota, where he'd presumably harm more children.

Despicable.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was having none of it. He stepped in and stripped Vang of his legal status, calling Walz out by name in the announcement. Vang has now been deported, so he can no longer harm innocent children in America.

Now, Walz is responding to Rubio's deportation, and it's even more despicable.

🚨 WTF?! Shocking footage shows Tim Walz FEELING SAD for the child r*pist illegal alien he pardoned — who is now deported thanks to Marco Rubio



WALZ: "I can find no reason how Minnesota is safer or better if [the child r*pist] is deported to a country he has not been to since he… pic.twitter.com/MQxhg1NQxL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 11, 2026

"In Vang's case, I would state this: that I can find no reason how Minnesota will be safer or better if Mr. Vang is deported to a country he has not been to since he was a child," Walz said.

Fox News also reported that the board pardoned Walz because his victim wrote a letter to the board forgiving Vang. Forgiveness, however, does not absolve one of consequences.

This is next level suicidal empathy. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 11, 2026

Yes, it is.

They are literally having an empathy session for a child r*pist. pic.twitter.com/c2TVtME8wM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 11, 2026

While telling their base that President Trump is a 'pedophile' and Republicans are 'pedophile protectors.'

What kind of monster pardons a man who sexually abused a CHILD? https://t.co/XR9ivA8X2r — Cheese Cake (@nobakeczcake) July 11, 2026

Tim Walz, that's who.

What a POS of a person. Can’t wait until he is out of the picture in politics. Worst thing that happened to Minnesota ever. What a horrible individual https://t.co/S93HuWRvxz — Scott Hutson (@ScottHutson3) July 11, 2026

Walz said he's done when his term as governor, but this writer doesn't believe him. If Amy Klobuchar is elected the next Minnesota Governor, someone will have to take her Senate seat. Guess who will do that.