Francesca Hong's Fox News Interview Is a Gift to Republicans

Francesca Hong is trying to moderate her radical leftist, socialist positions now that she is on the brink of being the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin governor. Hong, a card-carrying, dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), is trying to put daylight between her campaign and the DSA platform that includes abolishing the Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court, ICE, the police, prisons and pushing towards full-blown communism.

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Here's her confession that she's a long-time member of the DSA.

FOX: “Are you personally a dues paying member to the DSA?”



FRANCESCA HONG: “In my home chapter in Madison I have been since 2020...as a Democratic socialist I am less defined by just one organization." pic.twitter.com/hG6kj10hPs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2026

And here's where she tries to present a moderate face.

Francesca Hong attempts to walk back all of her DSA policies she supported on FOX News pic.twitter.com/qajlpTuvIG — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 31, 2026

This interview is a gift to Tom Tiffany and Republicans.

🚨 WOW! Wisconsin Democrat socialist governor candidate Francesca Hong was just CONFRONTED for pushing to abolish ICE, borders, defund the police and abolish the Senate



"How does defunding the police put working class people FIRST?!"



She's now trying to win over TRUMP voters in… pic.twitter.com/DKzbNWe2IT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 31, 2026

Defunding the police hurts working-class people and minorities more than anyone.

Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong dodges when confronted about abolishing the police.



MS NOW: "Is that what you believe?"



HONG: “There’s not going to be a governor...that’s going to be more serious about public safety…” pic.twitter.com/uR5nqn4khk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2026

The use of "public safety" is intentional and specific. Under that broad blanket, Hong can justify massive spending on housing, food, education, healthcare, and other social programs. She, like all DSA members, believes poverty is the driver of crime and that if we throw piles of free stuff at people, they'll stop robbing, raping, and murdering.

That's not true. Crime is not driven by poverty; it's driven by moral bankruptcy, including poor impulse control and a sense of entitlement.

Perino: "Is there anything in the DSA platform you disagree with?"



Hong: "Abolish the Senate."



Her tweet calling for abolishing the Senate is still up. https://t.co/IYJXU0j3DX pic.twitter.com/7dEzH0yvNo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2026

She wants to abolish the Senate and admitted it's just not practical "at this time."

Abolishing the US Senate is ….”non-practical AT THIS TIME” pic.twitter.com/MrGmEgTfAE — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) July 31, 2026

So she supports it. Just not right now.

Perino: "Would you advocate for public ownership of the largest corporations in Wisconsin?"



Hong: "I believe there are some manufacturing and corporations where it's irresponsible to have public control."



Perino: "Like what?"



Hong: "It depends on the type of mega corporation." pic.twitter.com/gK5IKTiHqS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2026

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She'd also take over Wisconsin's largest corporations.

Here's more of her platform, from her appearance with the terrorist loving Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11.

Fox News’ Dana Perino: “Is there anything in that list of what you told Hasan Piker that you disavow now?”



Wisconsin DSA [Communists] gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong: “No.” *Smiles* pic.twitter.com/DKppjL3nW6 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) July 31, 2026

She will not pay for these programs by merely taxing the rich, as she claims. Property taxes, income taxes, and any other tax will have to skyrocket to accomplish these goals. And if she abolishes Act 10, property taxes will also have to go up.

Francesca Hong will be a disaster for Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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