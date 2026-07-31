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Francesca Hong's Fox News Interview Is a Gift to Republicans

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 31, 2026 4:30 PM
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Francesca Hong's Fox News Interview Is a Gift to Republicans
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Francesca Hong is trying to moderate her radical leftist, socialist positions now that she is on the brink of being the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin governor. Hong, a card-carrying, dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), is trying to put daylight between her campaign and the DSA platform that includes abolishing the Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court, ICE, the police, prisons and pushing towards full-blown communism.

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Here's her confession that she's a long-time member of the DSA.

And here's where she tries to present a moderate face.

This interview is a gift to Tom Tiffany and Republicans.

Defunding the police hurts working-class people and minorities more than anyone.

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The use of "public safety" is intentional and specific. Under that broad blanket, Hong can justify massive spending on housing, food, education, healthcare, and other social programs. She, like all DSA members, believes poverty is the driver of crime and that if we throw piles of free stuff at people, they'll stop robbing, raping, and murdering.

That's not true. Crime is not driven by poverty; it's driven by moral bankruptcy, including poor impulse control and a sense of entitlement.

She wants to abolish the Senate and admitted it's just not practical "at this time."

So she supports it. Just not right now.

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She'd also take over Wisconsin's largest corporations.

Here's more of her platform, from her appearance with the terrorist loving Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11.

She will not pay for these programs by merely taxing the rich, as she claims. Property taxes, income taxes, and any other tax will have to skyrocket to accomplish these goals. And if she abolishes Act 10, property taxes will also have to go up.

Francesca Hong will be a disaster for Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SOCIALISM | WISCONSIN
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