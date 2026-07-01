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Tipsheet

Tim Walz Helps Pardon Laotian Man Convicted of Raping 10-Year-Old

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 01, 2026 9:00 PM
Tim Walz Helps Pardon Laotian Man Convicted of Raping 10-Year-Old
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse]

The Minnesota Board of Pardons on June 10 pardoned a man convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl, according to a New York Times report

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The three-person state board, which includes Gov. Tim Walz, pardoned Tou Lue Vang, from Laos, a week before he was set to be deported. Vang was convicted in 2005. 

Vang had pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual conduct in a plea deal that prevented him from serving prison time, the NYTimes reported. 

The pardon means that Vang can now fight the deportation. 

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Related:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

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