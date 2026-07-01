Tim Walz Helps Pardon Laotian Man Convicted of Raping 10-Year-Old

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse]

The Minnesota Board of Pardons on June 10 pardoned a man convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl, according to a New York Times report.

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The three-person state board, which includes Gov. Tim Walz, pardoned Tou Lue Vang, from Laos, a week before he was set to be deported. Vang was convicted in 2005.

Vang had pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual conduct in a plea deal that prevented him from serving prison time, the NYTimes reported.

The pardon means that Vang can now fight the deportation.

NEW: DHS is accusing MN Gov. Tim Walz of trying to shield a Laotian illegal alien pedophile from being deported after Walz pardoned him for a 2006 conviction in which he repeatedly raped a 10-year-old girl in MN. DHS says Tou Lue Vang was issued a deportation order immediately… pic.twitter.com/O1MlC8AC5I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 1, 2026

.@GovTimWalz and Minnesota sanctuary politicians PARDONED an illegal alien who REPEATEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A 10-YEAR-OLD.



On June 10, the Minnesota Board of Pardons voted to grant Tou Lue Vang, from Laos, a pardon for his 2006 convictions for sexual assault—strongarm sodomy… pic.twitter.com/RErAWX2sp6 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 1, 2026

The Minnesota Board of Pardons voted June 10 to grant Tou Lue Vang, of Laos, a pardon for his 2006 convictions for sexual assault—strongarm sodomy and procuring a child for prostitution. This pardon came just a week before Vang was set to be REMOVED from our nation.… — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 1, 2026

DEPRAVED: Tim Walz just pardoned a child sex abuser who was set to be deported per The New York Times:



“A three-person Minnesota panel including Gov. Tim Walz granted a pardon to an immigrant convicted of sexually abusing a child, drawing accusations that he and other Democrats… pic.twitter.com/YSM7fAXsZK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 1, 2026

Because of Gov. Walz, this convicted child rapist not only walks free, but also can now AVOID DEPORTATION.@GovTimWalz ??????? https://t.co/gVAH6poIrR pic.twitter.com/u3IPDU9EKs — Macy Gunnell (@MacyGunnell) July 1, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Pardons Immigrant Tou Lue Vang Convicted of Sexually Abusing 10-Year-Old, Blocking Deportation — NYT — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 1, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP. In a jaw-dropping betrayal, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state officials have PARDONED an illegal alien CHILD PREDATOR who is convicted of s*xually assaulting a 10-YEAR-OLD



He called his actions a "cultural thing"



Democrats just condoned p*dophilia!! 🤯



This is… pic.twitter.com/uv63aSqeIB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2026

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