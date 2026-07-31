The Illegal Africans Who Stormed Into Spanish North African Territories Are Pooping Everywhere

The Spanish territory of Ceuta in North Africa has been overwhelmed by at least 60,000 African migrants who are now causing chaos everywhere. It follows the Spanish Supreme Court's ruling that migrants who enter by sea cannot be immediately deported. The images are horrifying, almost apocalyptic, as local police are now overwhelmed (via Associated Press):

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of migrants who crossed into Spain’s tiny Ceuta territory returned voluntarily to Morocco on Friday, a day after the influx triggered chaos in the North African city and reignited the immigration debate in Europe and beyond. At least 57 migrants died on the journey. Ceuta’s president put the number of migrants at 60,000, which was equivalent to 70% of the territory’s population. But most of them soon went back, the Spanish government said, after the sudden arrival of so many people sparked a humanitarian crisis. Some migrants swam several miles through the sea and faced down authorities who tried to turn them back with water cannons, tear gas and warning shots. Those who died included some who drowned or were killed in a stampede to cross a breakwater barrier near a border checkpoint.

The conditions have become deplorable, as these people are now defecating everywhere (via NY Post):

Thousands of illegal African migrants overrun Spanish enclave, turn streets into open toilets and bathe in fountains: 'An apocalypse' https://t.co/aqoQLta1am pic.twitter.com/ULfX8K4aUa — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2026

#BREAKING: 60,000 illegal African migrants overran Ceuta, Spain, in just 24 hours. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) July 31, 2026

An unprecedented wave of 60,000 illegal migrants from Africa has flooded the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, prompting Spain to deploy its military – as locals liken the invasion to an “apocalypse.” Harrowing local media reports reveal residents and business owners in Ceuta – a Spanish territory located on the north African coast – are terrified to open their doors amid the rush of migrants, many of whom arrived wearing nothing but swimwear without a penny or possession to their name. “Businesses closed. Shops shut because if you open a business, it gets overrun … We’re scared. The streets are packed. There are no measures in place. It’s every man for himself. They’re not giving us any help,” a terrified downtown restaurant owner who didn’t want to give their name told state-owned Spanish media outlet RTVE. […] “It’s like an apocalypse. Waves of people everywhere. You can see as many people wandering around as you want,” José Carlos Lara, owner of a sign-making business just over the border, told RTVE. He said local authorities have “no capacity” to deal with the chaos, and that the new arrivals are already sleeping in the streets and washing themselves in public fountains. A video shared on X by David Santos, director of right-leaning Spanish media outlet La Bandera, shows a migrant defecating on the side of a building in broad daylight.

This is what happens when you ignore your borders and think your culture can handle mass migration of people with whom you share nothing in common. Now, regulated legal immigration and assimilation change everything, but you don’t see that with this kind of influx, which is really an invasion. Instead, you get a humanitarian crisis, migrants trying to break in and steal from homes and businesses, and, of course, them using public spaces as restrooms.

🇪🇸🇲🇦 This woman in Ceuta was absolutely shaking on camera, SURROUNDED by illegal migrants, and begging for the army to intervene...



“I am surrounded. I am scared. This is an invasion.”



60-70,000 poured in overnight, nearly the entire population of Ceuta. Try to imagine that...… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 31, 2026

This Spanish woman is demanding that troops be deployed. It’s a total circus.

And like in America, look who's enabling and encouraging this mayhem: