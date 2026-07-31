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There's a Reason Why Bernie Moreno Dropped an F-Bomb When Cooking Anthony Fauci

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 31, 2026 3:30 PM
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There's a Reason Why Bernie Moreno Dropped an F-Bomb When Cooking Anthony Fauci
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has quickly ascended the ranks, becoming the point of the lance regarding attacking the Democrats and, as Anthony Fauci found out on Wednesday, bureaucrats who’ve run amok. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Republicans skin someone on the dais so brutally, but Fauci deserved it. And the Ohio Republican simply explained why with Sean Hannity. You could figure it out:

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MORENO: “Well, look, that was me trying to be nice, Sean. Reality is this guy damaged a lot of things in this country. He set back children decades, he crushed small businesses, destroyed and sometimes killed seniors that died alone. He closed nursing homes, closed hospitals. Had people fired…if you didn’t take the vaccine because you did not want to, you say hey look, I don’t want to put something in my body that I don’t believe in, they were fired! 

They were terminated from the military. Careers were shattered."

And this guy sat there like a smug little S.O.B.

And the reality is, every night he would go home and write in his diary how many people died and then oh, I got to meet Kim Kardashian or aren’t I the sexiest man alive…oh I’m so important.

This is one of the most depraved bureaucrats in American history.

Fauci also dragooned federal workers to get cash prizes for him during the pandemic.

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Moreno later called Fauci a “piece of s**t.”

CNN’s Dana Bash was triggered by Moreno’s strong language. 

Well, that’s life, Dana. 

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News Topics ANTHONY FAUCI | BERNIE MORENO | OHIO | SEAN HANNITY | SENATE
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