There's a Reason Why Bernie Moreno Dropped an F-Bomb When Cooking Anthony Fauci

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has quickly ascended the ranks, becoming the point of the lance regarding attacking the Democrats and, as Anthony Fauci found out on Wednesday, bureaucrats who’ve run amok. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Republicans skin someone on the dais so brutally, but Fauci deserved it. And the Ohio Republican simply explained why with Sean Hannity. You could figure it out:

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Senator Bernie Moreno tells Sean Hannity that his scorched-earth dragging of Anthony Fauci at yesterday’s hearing was actually him “trying to be nice.”



Moreno ripped into Fauci again, saying he “sat there like a smug little S.O.B.” refusing to acknowledge the lives he destroyed.… pic.twitter.com/3ijM8qgmOB — Overton (@overton_news) July 31, 2026

MORENO: “Well, look, that was me trying to be nice, Sean. Reality is this guy damaged a lot of things in this country. He set back children decades, he crushed small businesses, destroyed and sometimes killed seniors that died alone. He closed nursing homes, closed hospitals. Had people fired…if you didn’t take the vaccine because you did not want to, you say hey look, I don’t want to put something in my body that I don’t believe in, they were fired! They were terminated from the military. Careers were shattered." And this guy sat there like a smug little S.O.B. And the reality is, every night he would go home and write in his diary how many people died and then oh, I got to meet Kim Kardashian or aren’t I the sexiest man alive…oh I’m so important. This is one of the most depraved bureaucrats in American history.

Fauci also dragooned federal workers to get cash prizes for him during the pandemic.

🔥Sen. Bernie Moreno goes SCORCHED EARTH on Anthony Fauci:



"Who the f*ck do you think you were for doing that!?"



"There is no defense of what you did. You may have had a 50+ year legacy of public service, but it ends in total and complete DISGRACE."



"I'm gonna give you the… pic.twitter.com/LoC7p7FHNi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

Moreno later called Fauci a “piece of s**t.”

Senator Bernie Moreno when asked why Dr. Fauci plead the fifth: “Because he’s a piece of shit”🤣 pic.twitter.com/oVZnHB6nCL — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 30, 2026

CNN’s Dana Bash was triggered by Moreno’s strong language.

💥NEW: Dana Bash *TRIGGERED* by Bernie Moreno cursing at Fauci🤣



"That was a US Senator in a formal hearing directing an F-bomb at an 85-year-old scientist who devoted his life to public service and public health. Really?"



"I think it’s pretty clear how I feel about it." pic.twitter.com/SY47bu7Go2 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 30, 2026

Well, that’s life, Dana.

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