Ellison's Independence Day Video Sparks Backlash Amid Pardon Scandal

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a video about America’s 250th birthday in which he encourages America to import foreigners and naturalize them.

Advertisement

"Every time this country faced a moment of crisis, every time we had to decide who we really are, the best of us chose to expand the circle," Ellison said. "To bring more people in. To make that promise of freedom and justice real for more Americans."

On June 10, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ellison, and one other person pardoned an illegal alien and child rapist so that he could fight deportation.

Minnesota’s Board of Pardons includes the governor, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, and the attorney general.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison shares a message for 4th of July suggesting we import millions more foreigners and grant them citizenship



This comes just says after he pardoned a foreign child rapist to shield him from deportation pic.twitter.com/bfcYyCqoug — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2026

“They want to take back the rights of the people born here," Ellison said. "They want to take back the rights of the people who came here.”

(The Ramsey County attorney’s office, which handled Mr. Vang’s prosecution, had opposed a pardon. Tami McConkey, an official at the office, wrote that Mr. Vang had received a lenient sentence of 30 years’ probation in part because the victim in the case, who was then 12, “was… https://t.co/ulBPXrL06m — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 2, 2026

The biggest political story in the country right now is that Tim Walz and Keith Ellison pardoned a convicted child rapist.



But you wouldn’t know it if you relied on Minnesota’s largest newspaper, the Star Tribune, for your news.



It hasn’t published a word about the story. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 2, 2026

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison’s 4th of July message: Let’s import millions more foreigners and fast-track them to citizenship.

This comes just days after he joined the board that pardoned a foreign child rapist — wiping his record to help shield him from deportation.

Priorities? 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/PWvSITBmgP — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) July 3, 2026

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, slamming Europe for importing what he called "Third World criminals." Trump's administration has focused on deporting illegal aliens and stopping illegal immigration at America's borders.

MORE: Minnesota Republicans continue to condemn Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison for their pardon of a convicted child rapist and illegal immigrant.



Full statements: https://t.co/ktXPsmp2mv pic.twitter.com/jsH5A0w3n8 — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) July 2, 2026

AG Keith Ellison started well speaking on historical points and then lost the bubble. The moment Ellison asserted that Lincoln spoke on "having freedom and justice for all" Ellison went off the rails. Lincoln was clear that he fought to have a free and united America and that all… https://t.co/WLDxIUuJIJ — Renee' Springer - (@SpringerRC24720) July 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.