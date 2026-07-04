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Ellison's Independence Day Video Sparks Backlash Amid Pardon Scandal

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 04, 2026 8:00 PM
Ellison's Independence Day Video Sparks Backlash Amid Pardon Scandal
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a video about America’s 250th birthday in which he encourages America to import foreigners and naturalize them. 

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"Every time this country faced a moment of crisis, every time we had to decide who we really are, the best of us chose to expand the circle," Ellison said. "To bring more people in. To make that promise of freedom and justice real for more Americans."

On June 10, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ellison, and one other person pardoned an illegal alien and child rapist so that he could fight deportation. 

Minnesota’s Board of Pardons includes the governor, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, and the attorney general. 

“They want to take back the rights of the people born here," Ellison said. "They want to take back the rights of the people who came here.”

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ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, slamming Europe for importing what he called "Third World criminals." Trump's administration has focused on deporting illegal aliens and stopping illegal immigration at America's borders. 

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