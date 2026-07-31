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Wait, Ketanji Brown Jackson Really Said That…on This Podcast?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 31, 2026 7:00 AM
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Wait, Ketanji Brown Jackson Really Said That…on This Podcast?
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File

There’s not much to add here, except if you thought Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was out of her depth with her opinions, you’re in for a treat with this clip. Jackson has been a source of comedy and concern: the conservative side is losing patience with her inability to understand the law, and that frustration has also reached the court’s liberal side. Some don’t even join her dissents; they file separate ones. 

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Justice Jackson said she’s very careful about which public engagements she participates in to avoid appearing partisan. It’s a classic lack of self-awareness that’s frankly remarkable. She wants to seem impartial, which is fine, but she made these remarks on Michelle Obama’s podcast. You cannot make this up:

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Like, you can’t be that dense, right? But we’re talking about the American liberal, and even worse, someone from their supposed academic circles, where nuance is also dead. 

Justice Jackson just doesn’t understand her role, so it’s not shocking that she self-immolated here. 

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News Topics JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT | JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH | JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON | JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR | SUPREME COURT
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