Wait, Ketanji Brown Jackson Really Said That…on This Podcast?

There’s not much to add here, except if you thought Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was out of her depth with her opinions, you’re in for a treat with this clip. Jackson has been a source of comedy and concern: the conservative side is losing patience with her inability to understand the law, and that frustration has also reached the court’s liberal side. Some don’t even join her dissents; they file separate ones.

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Holy shit, this is about as brutal as I've ever seen SCOTUS be on one of their own.



Translated: "you are so stupid that you aren't even worth responding to." pic.twitter.com/e4gDIBM6Va — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) June 27, 2025

🚨 OMG: Now a LIBERAL Supreme Court justice is trying to teach Justice Ketanji Jackson how this whole "judicial" thing works...



Jackson is the ONLY dissent. Sotomayor has to remind Jackson, for some reason, that the case before them is NOT about what Jackson thought it was.



My… https://t.co/XC1BkhrMs3 pic.twitter.com/FFGFz41Ous — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

Justice Jackson said she’s very careful about which public engagements she participates in to avoid appearing partisan. It’s a classic lack of self-awareness that’s frankly remarkable. She wants to seem impartial, which is fine, but she made these remarks on Michelle Obama’s podcast. You cannot make this up:

DEI hire justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says she’s careful about which public engagements she accepts because she has to be impartial…. As she appears on MICHELLE OBAMA’s podcast



Can’t make this up 🤡 pic.twitter.com/kXTa2mF98g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

Like, you can’t be that dense, right? But we’re talking about the American liberal, and even worse, someone from their supposed academic circles, where nuance is also dead.

Justice Jackson just doesn’t understand her role, so it’s not shocking that she self-immolated here.

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