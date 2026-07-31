No One Believes This CNN Update on the Invasion of Spain

The world watched in awe and horror as tens of thousands of African migrants, most of them from Morocco, stormed across the Spanish border into the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, small enclaves on the African coast. That invasion—let's call it what it is—came after Spain's socialist President Pedro Sanchez offered illegal aliens mass amnesty and the Spanish Supreme Court ruled that illegal aliens intercepted at sea couldn't be immediately deported.

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CNN is now saying that at least 57 of these illegal aliens died in the crossing and that all of them have been returned to Morocco.

Spain says at least 57 people died during the Ceuta mass crossings, and almost all of the remaining migrants have now been returned to Morocco. https://t.co/tQ4blH9tbW pic.twitter.com/f6cMJaiBvH — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2026

Here's more:

At least 57 people have died during a massive surge of migrants attempting to enter the Spanish exclave of Ceuta from Morocco. An estimated 50,000 people attempted the crossing this week, although Spanish authorities said most returned to Morocco by Friday evening. The sudden arrival of tens of thousands of migrants prompted Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to rush to the territory, Italy temporarily restore some border controls on travel from Spain, and France to order extra checks along its border with Spain. Authorities in Ceuta said many of those who lost their lives drowned as crowds streamed over the border by land and sea on Thursday, overwhelming border guards. Spanish authorities said they would try to expel those who entered illegally as quickly as possible, despite a recent ruling by Spain’s Supreme Court that migrants arriving by sea cannot be returned to Morocco.

Color us skeptical that they've all been returned to Morocco.

Pretty sure you can't trust either CNN or Spanish politicians — El Cid (@Jk454559Kerr) July 31, 2026

You cannot.

Our sentiments exactly.

Where are the videos? The pictures? The proof? Only a complete idiot would believe that the same people who just approved over a million migrants for amnesty somehow deported 60,000 in less than a day. Tom Homan should hire them if they’re that good. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 31, 2026

We all saw the videos of the invasion, but we've yet to see proof of these mass deportations.

"All Migrants have Returned" FALSE !!!!



60,000 Muslim migrants invaded Spain...Tell me CNN did you personally count all 60,000 that "Left" ?



Where is @CommunityNotes when you need it.... — J (@JayTC53) July 31, 2026

This is the epitome of fake news; it seems.

In the past 24 hours, around 60,000 Muslim "migrants" from Morocco have INVADED Spain.



Do not let the media fool you. These are criminals and their culture is incompatible with Western civilization. These are all military-age men breaking into homes, looting businesses, setting… pic.twitter.com/lQVSkju5Db — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 31, 2026

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It certainly is convenient that the very anti-deportation Left is suddenly pretending Spain is gung-ho about enforcing immigration and managed to deport tens of thousands—some say as many as 100,000—Moroccan invaders in a matter of hours.

And the media certainly would never lie to us about this. They've never lied to us about things like COVID and Joe Biden's cognitive health and the situation at the American border, after all.