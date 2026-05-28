Tim Walz's War on ICE Continues

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has waged war on ICE and Border Patrol for months, encouraging Minnesotans to resist the agencies, threatening them with arrest, and pushing to defund and abolish the agencies that keep our borders safe and enforce our immigration laws.

Advertisement

Now, he's pardoned a convicted criminal to help prevent that criminal's deportation back to Laos.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday pardoned a man taken into ICE custody during Operation Metro Surge before he could potentially be deported to Laos, his native country. https://t.co/mWV904UYnj — FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 27, 2026

Here's more:

Jai Vang was arrested, tried and convicted of aiding and abetting armed robbery in an October 1994 incident in Hennepin County, when he was 18 years old. Walz on Wednesday held a special meeting of the Board of Pardons, joined by Natalie Hudson, chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz said his office was notified on May 14 that Vang was taken into ICE custody and set to be deported in June, before the next meeting of the Board of Pardons. Vang had applied for a pardon to avoid deportation, which was unanimously recommended by the Clemency Review Commission.

Incredible. Democrats refuse to deport criminal illegal aliens because they hate President Trump and Americans. It's that simple.

When we deport him anyway, that’s when i’ll kniw we’re ready to start winning. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) May 28, 2026

There are other workarounds for deporting Vang, and DHS should use them.

And he made the American citizen who was falsely convicted by @amyklobuchar sit and wait for due process. — Donald Frederiksen (@AwesomeScary) May 28, 2026

Democrats have their priorities, and Americans aren't on that list.

@GovTimWalz always puts illegals in front of legal citizens. — Jeremy Crusher (@jeremycrusher) May 28, 2026

Always.

Pardoning an illegal immigrant armed robber who victimizes Minnesotans to own Trump.



An absolute clown. https://t.co/kNcMd9NbWZ — Elliott Engen (@elliottengenMN) May 28, 2026

Democrats will sacrifice as many Americans as necessary to resist President Trump and protect illegal aliens. They've made it very clear that American citizens do not matter. Our jobs, our safety, our lives are all second to the Democrats' need to import millions of illegal aliens, ply them with welfare, and get them to vote in elections.

It's all about power.

And to think Walz was almost the Vice President.