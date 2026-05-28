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Tim Walz's War on ICE Continues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 28, 2026 11:30 AM
Tim Walz's War on ICE Continues
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has waged war on ICE and Border Patrol for months, encouraging Minnesotans to resist the agencies, threatening them with arrest, and pushing to defund and abolish the agencies that keep our borders safe and enforce our immigration laws.

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Now, he's pardoned a convicted criminal to help prevent that criminal's deportation back to Laos. 

Here's more:

Jai Vang was arrested, tried and convicted of aiding and abetting armed robbery in an October 1994 incident in Hennepin County, when he was 18 years old.

Walz on Wednesday held a special meeting of the Board of Pardons, joined by Natalie Hudson, chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Walz said his office was notified on May 14 that Vang was taken into ICE custody and set to be deported in June, before the next meeting of the Board of Pardons.

Vang had applied for a pardon to avoid deportation, which was unanimously recommended by the Clemency Review Commission.

Incredible. Democrats refuse to deport criminal illegal aliens because they hate President Trump and Americans. It's that simple.

There are other workarounds for deporting Vang, and DHS should use them.

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Related:

BORDER PATROL DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Democrats have their priorities, and Americans aren't on that list.

Always.

Democrats will sacrifice as many Americans as necessary to resist President Trump and protect illegal aliens. They've made it very clear that American citizens do not matter. Our jobs, our safety, our lives are all second to the Democrats' need to import millions of illegal aliens, ply them with welfare, and get them to vote in elections.

It's all about power.

And to think Walz was almost the Vice President.

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