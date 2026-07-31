You Knew This Was Going to Happen When Seattle's Mayor Fired the Black Police Chief

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes is out. He resigned, though he was likely asked to submit his resignation, which is a lot of words for what amounts to a firing. He was given the pink slip for his part in the shambolic handling of the Bite of Seattle shooting last weekend, he was not in the city at the time of the incident, which left three people dead, and his extended travel. He wasn’t around as much as he should be, being the city’s top cop (via KOMO News):

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After multiple Seattle City Councilmembers told KOMO News that Mayor Katie Wilson asked Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes to resign Wednesday night, and that the mayor has confirmed to the council that there will be a "transition" in the Chief's office, the mayor's office officially released a statement announcing the resignation Thursday. The mayor is appointing Deputy Chief Andre Sayles as Interim Chief of the Seattle Police Department, the announcement said. "Chief Barnes has served this department and this city with dedication, and I am grateful for his service," said Mayor Wilson. "The courage and professionalism that the officers of the Seattle Police Department showed deserves to be honored. I share Chief Barnes' hope that we can return our focus to addressing youth gun violence and ensuring that every family can feel safe in their neighborhood and across the city.”

Apparently Debora Juarez thinks the chief of police handles murder investigations. https://t.co/oAaD3eSJiA — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) July 31, 2026

Meanwhile, Mayor Katie Wilson, who’s never run anything, is now facing a revolt among black civil rights leaders, incensed that the city fired a black police chief. They met with the mayor and hope she changes her mind, though that’s unlikely.

This is absolutely hilarious. Black civil rights leaders are mad a white mayor decided to fire a black chief. They just met with the mayor, came back down and said they're hopeful she'll change course. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is listless, has no backbone, and is 1,000% out of… https://t.co/Wjgb2Y31Jj — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 30, 2026

What is clear is that what many suspected about Wilson is becoming reality: she’s in over her head in that office.

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