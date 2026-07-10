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Tipsheet

The Convicted Child Rapist Tim Walz Pardoned Was Just Deported

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 10, 2026 10:20 AM
The Convicted Child Rapist Tim Walz Pardoned Was Just Deported
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

The Trump administration moved forward Friday with the deportation of Laotian national Thu Ly Vang, a convicted child rapist, despite a last-minute pardon from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other officials. 

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Vang had been ordered removed following a 2006 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor, which stripped him of his legal status. Just days before his scheduled deportation, Minnesota’s Board of Pardons, composed of Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, granted him a pardon. 

"Just weeks ago, a convicted sex offender and a foreign national were shielded from deportation by the governor of Minnesota," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "Laotian national Thu Ly Vang was convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in the state of Minnesota. He even tried to pay his victim for her silence, and he called his heinous crimes a minor thing. Just days before this foreign sex offender was scheduled to be deported, Tim Walz, the governor, issued him a pardon, setting him free to once again endanger the children of America."

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ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARCO RUBIO MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

"Well, this week I revoked his legal status in the United States, and as a result, federal agents took him into custody, and as of today, he has been removed from the United States," Rubio continued. "Because of our action, this foreign criminal will never pose a threat to any American ever again. Americans must never be forced by their elected leaders to live alongside foreign sex criminals who have no right to begin with to reside in our country. This administration will always stand with the American people and defend them from violent criminals."

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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