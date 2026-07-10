The Convicted Child Rapist Tim Walz Pardoned Was Just Deported

The Trump administration moved forward Friday with the deportation of Laotian national Thu Ly Vang, a convicted child rapist, despite a last-minute pardon from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other officials.

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BREAKING: The illegal alien Laotian child rapist who Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pardoned last month has been deported from the U.S. after Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to facilitate his removal. The alien raped a 10-year-old girl repeatedly, said it was normal in his… https://t.co/x8nlhG75Gl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 10, 2026

🚨DEPORTED🚨



Laotian national Tou Lue Vang — convicted of repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl, claiming it was ‘normal in his culture’ — has been deported from the U.S.



Pedo sympathizer Tim Walz pardoned him last month in a move DHS called an attempt to shield him from removal… pic.twitter.com/sKsgwA6hPk — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 10, 2026

Vang had been ordered removed following a 2006 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor, which stripped him of his legal status. Just days before his scheduled deportation, Minnesota’s Board of Pardons, composed of Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, granted him a pardon.

.@GovTimWalz and Minnesota sanctuary politicians PARDONED an illegal alien who REPEATEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A 10-YEAR-OLD.



On June 10, the Minnesota Board of Pardons voted to grant Tou Lue Vang, from Laos, a pardon for his 2006 convictions for sexual assault—strongarm sodomy… pic.twitter.com/RErAWX2sp6 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 1, 2026

"Just weeks ago, a convicted sex offender and a foreign national were shielded from deportation by the governor of Minnesota," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "Laotian national Thu Ly Vang was convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in the state of Minnesota. He even tried to pay his victim for her silence, and he called his heinous crimes a minor thing. Just days before this foreign sex offender was scheduled to be deported, Tim Walz, the governor, issued him a pardon, setting him free to once again endanger the children of America."

"Well, this week I revoked his legal status in the United States, and as a result, federal agents took him into custody, and as of today, he has been removed from the United States," Rubio continued. "Because of our action, this foreign criminal will never pose a threat to any American ever again. Americans must never be forced by their elected leaders to live alongside foreign sex criminals who have no right to begin with to reside in our country. This administration will always stand with the American people and defend them from violent criminals."

Laotian national Tou Lue Vang was convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Minnesota.



He was set to be deported until @GovTimWalz issued him a pardon.



Then, I revoked his legal status. @ICEgov has removed him from the U.S. and he will never endanger another… pic.twitter.com/WCJkeeheJO — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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