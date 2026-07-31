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Remember That Indiana Republican Who Derailed the Redistricting Effort? Well...

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 31, 2026 3:00 PM
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Remember That Indiana Republican Who Derailed the Redistricting Effort? Well...
AP Photo/AJ Mast, File


Panican GOP trash: we’re onto you. We’re tracking you, and we will eliminate you. Get with the program or get out. It’s that simple. We’re finished with sentimentality, the art of trying but failing, and stacking moral victories that mean nothing without victory. The old dog and pony show of the Bush era is dead. In Indiana, Republicans opted not to follow others in redistricting, and a slew of Indiana State Republican senators got wrecked in the May primaries. The leader of Indiana State Republicans, Rodric Bray, announced he won’t be seeking reelection to the leadership post (via Indiana Capital Chronicle):

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Eight months after Indiana senators rejected President Donald Trump’s congressional redistricting push — and about three months after six Republican incumbents paid for that opposition in primary defeats — Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced Friday that he will give up the chamber’s top leadership position.

Bray, R-Martinsville, said he will not seek reelection as president pro tem when Senate Republicans choose their leaders in November. The decision reverses his declaration in May that he intended to remain in the position he has held since 2018.

Trump celebrated Bray’s decision and derided him as “the man who so foolishly led the Indiana State Senate.”

Bray will continue leading the Senate and overseeing its day-to-day operations until a successor is selected after the November election. He also plans to remain in the Senate, where his current term representing District 37 runs through 2028.

His announcement directly cited promises to recruit and fund primary challengers against senators who support his bid for another leadership term. Bray said he would not put members of his caucus at risk merely for backing him.

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There are two tribes here, Roddy—if you’re not on our side, you’re gone. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | GOP | INDIANA | REDISTRICTING
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