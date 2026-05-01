Tim Walz Doesn't Seem to Object to Graham Platner's Use of This Word That 'Incites Violence'

What a (D)ifference a Senate seat makes.

Back in December, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was hopping mad about President Trump calling him "seriously retarded" over the massive Somali fraud scandal in his state. Walz said the President's taunts led to people in that notorious MAGA country known as deep blue Minneapolis to drive by his house calling him a "retard." At the time, Walz said those taunts can lead to violence.

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Gee, you mean like calling the President "Hitler," a "pedophile," and a "rapist" led to Cole Allen attempting to assassinate President Trump and his Cabinet members?

But now that Graham Platner is the Democratic nominee for the Senate in Maine, Walz is going to let bygones be bygones, it seems. Two weeks ago, Platner used "retarded" in remarks that earned him criticisms from disability rights groups.

Here's more from the Bangor Daily News:

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner’s use of the word “retarded” in a recent interview sparked condemnation from disability-rights advocates, giving critics more fodder to challenge his message that voters shouldn’t judge him over old social media posts.



Platner’s significant polling and fundraising lead over Gov. Janet Mills in the primary for the right to take on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins since the October disclosure of Reddit posts and a tattoo of a skull-and-crossbones symbol linked to Nazis. He has maintained a commanding position even after a recent Mills ad blitz focusing on past comments about sexual violence. The candidate used the “R-word,” considered a slur by many advocates, several times on Reddit in 2021. He also used it during an interview with the The Maine Monitor for a story that ran this past weekend, saying when he was told last year that his tattoo had Nazi ties, his reaction was, “‘Well, that’s the f———- most retarded s—- I’ve ever heard in my life.’”

And here's a reminder of what Walz said just a few months ago.

Just last week, Graham Platner used the word “retard” in an interview.



Tim Walz is now going to campaign for him after Walz said that leads to violence.



Platner also has a “Totenkoof" tattoo, which was used by Nazi watch guards in concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/k8uJ8n5ZRa — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 1, 2026

"I'd never seen this before. People driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people," Walz said. "This is shameful. And I have yet an elected official, a Republican elected official, say 'You're right, that's shameful. He should not say it.' So, look, I'm worried. We know how these things go: they start with taunts, they turn to violence."

Simply incredible.

Not a single Democrat has called anything Platner's said and done, including his Nazi tattoo, shameful.

The feigned outrage is getting so old now. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 1, 2026

It's a shtick that no longer works.

Don’t forget he also says women who drink alcohol are at fault for rape, hates rural white Americans, hates Black Americans, hates Gay Americans….

He only likes Nazis and socialism. If it benefits him. pic.twitter.com/RfyqKcZXVl — Notquiteright (@NQR2025) May 1, 2026

He's a peach.

Walz is just glad he's not the one being called a retard for once. pic.twitter.com/9YFqtbcCIX — yelcat (@yelcat2) May 1, 2026

Possibly.

Platner also stated “if women don’t want to get raped, they should wear Kevlar underwear”. Democrats like @SenSchumer @SenWarren and @GovTimWalz think that’s perfectly acceptable. — Steadfast (@MForbes) May 1, 2026

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Because it's (D)ifferent, of course.

How many D's are about to get Totenkoof tattoos in solidarity? Tell them it will make Trump really mad. — SenChasSumner (@SenCharlesSumn1) May 1, 2026

They probably would do this, too.

Tim Walz called Trump a "fascist" without any evidence.



But now the clown Walz is campaigning alongside a man who had a real SS Death's Head tattoo on his chest (the same kind of symbol worn on the uniforms of guards at Treblinka and Auschwitz). That man is running as a… https://t.co/980TfIijGo — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) May 1, 2026

It shows that all their bluster about President Trump being a fascist was just that: bluster. They didn't mean it, they don't believe it. But they want their supporters to, and to act on that belief.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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