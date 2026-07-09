How Low Can She Go? As Prosecutors Lay Out Case Against Tyler Robinson, Owens Offers to Help Defense

The preliminary hearing in the Tyler Robinson trial has been going on this week in a Utah courtroom. Robinson is accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University (UVU) on September 10, 2025. Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's parents, Kathryn and Robert, were able to face Robinson in court during the hearings. Throughout the week, the prosecution has laid out a very clear case that Tyler Robinson is the man responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk, including video and DNA evidence linking Robinson to the crime.

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Robinson turned himself in to the authorities at 9 p.m. on September 11, 2025, a day after the shooting. Robinson was formally arrested at about 4 a.m. the next morning. Today, prosecutors also introduced a recording of an interview with Lance Twiggs, the 'transgender' man Robinson reportedly had a relationship with. In that interview, Twiggs allegedly told investigators that Robinson confessed to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to wrap up tomorrow, and then the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to warrant sending Robinson to trial, where prosecutors say they will push for the death penalty. So while we don't yet know if Robinson will face trial, it seems highly likely.

That's why it's all the more appalling that Candace Owens seems to be doing her best to help the defense clear Robinson of this crime. For months, Owens has blamed everyone and anyone for the assassination except the one man towards whom all evidence points: Tyler Robinson.

Back in February, Owens claimed Robinson was arrested 'without a shred of evidence.'

Candace Owens in February: "They've got Tyler Robinson WITHOUT A SHRED of evidence. They're the ones going off vibes and a dream."



As everyone's timelines fills up with evidence of Tyler Robinson being Charlie Kirk's killer.



This should be the week Candace Owens' entire grift… pic.twitter.com/CtCVGukURU — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) July 8, 2026

Now, she's gone so far as to offer her services to the Robinson's defense team.

🇺🇸Candace Owens is publicly urging Tyler Robinson's defense team to contact her as the preliminary hearing in the Charlie Kirk assassination case gets underway.



Owens has repeatedly told her audience she believes Robinson is innocent and says she wants to help his defense.



Her… pic.twitter.com/Fj2SOZfgwM — NewsForce (@Newsforce) July 9, 2026

Here's what Owens' post says (emphasis added):

Because as I demonstrated on my show, there were MANY young men that all woke up and decided to dress in maroon shirts and light shorts on the day of the Charlie's assassination [sic]. The footage can be any one of these young men and in my opinion is likely multiple of them. If Tyler Robinson's defense would like to contact me — I'd be happy to supply them the folder of the maroon boys that I began archiving when I noticed the bizarre fashion trend. I have thus far ID'd two of them, but will focus on IDing the rest of them when I am back on air. I have maintained that the Feds had multiple decoy maroon boys on the ground that day. Without a clear image, they certainly cannot declare it is Tyler Robinson which is why all the Zionist influencers are hoping they can simply hypnotize the public into trusting blurry images and videos. For such an 'open and shut case' they have thus far provided ZERO evidence of anything outside of a criminal government conspiracy, the likes of which hasn't been seen since the JFK assassination.

The evidence, of course, contradicts Owens' many claims.

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Candace Owens is now offering to help Tyler Robinson's defense team! We can all agree that she's a monster, but the real dirtbags are Charlie's "friends" like Tucker, Megyn Kelly and Jack Posobiec who refused to call her out and come to his wife's defense after Charlie's death pic.twitter.com/oLsUyv96bK — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 9, 2026

This includes sworn testimony from David Hull, the lead investigator, on July 6.

🚨Candace Owens' conspiracy slop is IMMEDIATELY EXPOSED on Day 1 of Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing.



Candace Owens, repeatedly the last nine months: "Tyler Robinson has never even set foot on UVU's campus."… pic.twitter.com/BynGLsHeJT — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) July 7, 2026

"We were able to establish that Mr. Robinson had been on campus approximately four times throughout the day. Twice before the shooting, at the time of the shooting, and then again after the shooting, later that evening and into the early hours of the 11th," Hull said.

Reminder that Candace Owens has repeatedly claimed Tyler Robinson was never even on campus that day (she just repeated this on the Shawn Ryan podcast)…



Everything she has said about this case has been a lie. https://t.co/wovhAx0EOY — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 6, 2026

Everything has been a lie.

The defense fought hard to hide this video of Robinson on the UVU campus.

The video compilation (exhibit 12.4) of Tyler Robinson visiting UVU campus four times on 9/10 (the last visit stretching into the early morning hours of 9/11) will be submitted as evidence and broadcast to the media.



Here’s the video.



When you watch it, you'll understand why… pic.twitter.com/niPw0Nbcdj — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 7, 2026

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The video is damning.

"If Tyler Robinson’s defense would like to contact me..."



Candace Owens is not only tripling down on her insane conspiracy theories that Tyler Robinson didn't kill "her best friend" Charlie Kirk, but now she's begging for his defense team to use her material to free the alleged… https://t.co/BTo9de8OzW — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 9, 2026

-Tyler’s mom: “Tyler did it.”

-Tyler’s dad: “Tyler did it.”

-Tyler’s boyfriend: “Tyler did it.”

-Law enforcement: “Tyler did it.”

-The evidence: “Tyler did it.”

-Tyler: “I did it.”



Candace Owens: “No you didn’t.” pic.twitter.com/65UpvAdm2v — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) July 9, 2026

Yet despite this mounting evidence, Candace Owens continues her months-long campaign to not just question the facts, but to actively assist the defense in securing Robinson’s acquittal. From archiving “maroon shirt” footage she claims shows federal decoys to publicly urging Robinson’s legal team to contact her for her compiled “evidence,” Owens has positioned herself as a de facto advocate for the accused killer, while dismissing DNA, videos, and admissions as part of a vast “criminal government conspiracy” reminiscent of the JFK assassination.

This is not skepticism, and it's not 'just asking questions.' It is a deliberate effort to undermine justice for Charlie Kirk, his grieving widow Erika, and his family, who sat in that Utah courtroom facing the man charged with his murder. It's also a deliberate effort to undermine and minimize violence against other conservatives.

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While Robinson’s guilt will ultimately be decided in court, Owens’ crusade, carelessly built on shifting conspiracies, selective blindness to evidence, and offers of aid to the defense, reveals a disturbing and almost pathological desire to prioritize narrative over truth. In the end, Owens' actions do more than defend the indefensible; they dishonor a man she claims was her 'best friend,' turning personal agenda into a public betrayal at the expense of a grieving family and a nation where conservatives face increased political violence.

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