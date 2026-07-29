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Illegal Alien Has Her Bond Reduced After Killed Connecticut Cop and His Girlfriend

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 29, 2026 6:30 PM July 29, 2026 6:30 PM
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Illegal Alien Has Her Bond Reduced After Killed Connecticut Cop and His Girlfriend
Connecticut State Police via AP

Cooper Whiteside, an off-duty Connecticut cop, was driving with his girlfriend, Brittany Islami, when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle they were riding was struck by Melissa Rodriguez, an illegal alien. Rodriguez's blood alcohol level was 0.14 percent, nearly twice the state's legal limit. Both Whiteside and Islami were killed. Whiteside was 38 and Islami was 34.

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Melissa Ramirez, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle in the deaths of 38-year-old Bridgeport Police Officer Cooper Whiteside and 34-year-old Brittany Anne Islami. The defendant was also charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs/alcohol, traveling unreasonably fast, and failure to drive in the proper lane, the Danbury Police Department announced on Friday.

Ramirez was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

On July 13, Whiteside and Islami were riding on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury. The city is located about 65 miles north of Manhattan, New York.

At about 2:45 a.m., Ramirez was driving her jeep when she allegedly smashed into the motorcycle. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, regional ABC affiliate WTNH reported.

Islami also had three children ages 12, 10, and seven.


Now a judge has reduced Ramirez's bond, saying Ramirez has "deep ties to the community."

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Neither Sen. Richard Blumenthal or Sen. Chris Murphy have said anything about Whitehead and Islami's deaths.

They do not care.

However many it takes for Democrats to get votes.

This should never happen. Illegal aliens should never be allowed to stay in our communities.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONNECTICUT | CRIME | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SANCTUARY CITIES
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