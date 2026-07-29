Illegal Alien Has Her Bond Reduced After Killed Connecticut Cop and His Girlfriend

Cooper Whiteside, an off-duty Connecticut cop, was driving with his girlfriend, Brittany Islami, when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle they were riding was struck by Melissa Rodriguez, an illegal alien. Rodriguez's blood alcohol level was 0.14 percent, nearly twice the state's legal limit. Both Whiteside and Islami were killed. Whiteside was 38 and Islami was 34.

Advertisement

SAY HIS NAME: Cooper Whiteside



Connecticut cop was just kiIIed along with his girlfriend, Brittany Islami, when illegal alien Melissa Ramirez crashed into them while driving drunk.



Ramirez's blood alcohol level was TWICE the legal limit.



Connecticut has sanctuary policies that… pic.twitter.com/cK9f2UmFgY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2026

Here's more:

Melissa Ramirez, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle in the deaths of 38-year-old Bridgeport Police Officer Cooper Whiteside and 34-year-old Brittany Anne Islami. The defendant was also charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs/alcohol, traveling unreasonably fast, and failure to drive in the proper lane, the Danbury Police Department announced on Friday. Ramirez was jailed on a $500,000 bond. On July 13, Whiteside and Islami were riding on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury. The city is located about 65 miles north of Manhattan, New York. At about 2:45 a.m., Ramirez was driving her jeep when she allegedly smashed into the motorcycle. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, regional ABC affiliate WTNH reported.

Islami also had three children ages 12, 10, and seven.

Now a judge has reduced Ramirez's bond, saying Ramirez has "deep ties to the community."

UPDATE: Illegal alien who was driving drunk and kiIIed a Connecticut cop and his girlfriend, just had her bond REDUCED by Democrat-appointed judge Judge Seán McGuinnes.



The reason? “She has deep ties to the community.” https://t.co/QuXVmsS1vD pic.twitter.com/cAzY0wIdY8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2026

Neither Sen. Richard Blumenthal or Sen. Chris Murphy have said anything about Whitehead and Islami's deaths.

Not a word from CT Sen Chris Murphy on the police officer who was kiIIed by an illegal alien in his state



Why so silent @ChrisMurphyCT? https://t.co/QuXVmsS1vD pic.twitter.com/I8ezoWJMq8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2026

Not a word from Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal about the cop who was kiIIed by an illegal alien



Why the silence @SenBlumenthal? https://t.co/QuXVmsS1vD pic.twitter.com/OPOQDeUIBb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2026

They do not care.

This is getting ridiculous, how many more Americans have to die because of illegals? It’s a daily occurrence now! — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) July 28, 2026

However many it takes for Democrats to get votes.

This should never happen. Illegal aliens should never be allowed to stay in our communities.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.