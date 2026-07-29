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Fauci Really Used a Pandemic to Execute This Sleazy Money-Grubbing Operation

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 29, 2026 3:30 PM July 29, 2026 3:30 PM
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Fauci Really Used a Pandemic to Execute This Sleazy Money-Grubbing Operation
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

That’s medical malpractice. It’s sleaze. But that’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s doctor, who basked in the afterglow of the praise by the media during the COVID pandemic. He’s got the God complex, and he tried to profit from the mayhem that he caused. 

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He couldn’t say anything because he pleaded the Fifth on all the things today, because he knows he’s in for a world of hurt. He was picked apart by Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), especially Hawley, who exposed him for ordering his staff to chase cash prizes for himself:

"You were using federal employees with TAXPAYER MONEY to apply for and solicit cash prizes for you personally. Cash prizes totaling over a million dollars."

"And what were these individuals doing in the depth of the pandemic in November of 2020 when millions of Americans were suffering from COVID? What were they doing? I tell you what they're doing. Folkers was on your behalf soliciting and gathering information for a cash award."

"Let's look at it. We've got his email right here. Right over my shoulder. Folkers says, 'I'm working on this nomination for the Dan David award for Fauci. We need to beef up the COVID part. Do you have language in the that you could share that delineates how we responded in new ways to Covid.'"

"He sends this to multiple federal employees. What was the Dan David award? Do you remember, doc?"

FAUCI: "On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution."

HAWLEY: "It was a $900,000 cash award. $900,000 cash award. And he got it because he used federal employees to get it. And this wasn't the only award, was it, Dr. Fauci? In fact, you applied for and received at least eight other federal cash prizes on federal time using federal employees and federal resources.

"Here they are over my shoulder. Besides the Dan David award, you've got the Partnership for Public Service. You've got the Adelson prize, you've got the Smithsonian award, you've got the National Academy of Medicines award, you've got the CDC Foundation. In fact, you turn your staff into a full-time application machine."

"You actually wrote to people and said, 'Do you think maybe I'd qualify?' And you got cash for all of this. And it wasn't just one or two employees, was it? In fact, you used eight separate federal employees on federal time using federal resources to solicit cash awards. Isn't that true?"

FAUCI: "On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution."

HAWLEY: "Here they are, right over my shoulder. Here's all of them. The people that you use federal employees so that you could go and get cash money."

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If there’s one thing about Hawley, when someone needs to be attacked or grilled at these hearings, he and Moreno have been the point of the lance. 

Hawley's grilling in full here:

CIA COVID whistleblower said to follow the money, too. Well...

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News Topics ANTHONY FAUCI | BERNIE MORENO | COVID-19 | JOSH HAWLEY
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