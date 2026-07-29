Fauci Really Used a Pandemic to Execute This Sleazy Money-Grubbing Operation

That’s medical malpractice. It’s sleaze. But that’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s doctor, who basked in the afterglow of the praise by the media during the COVID pandemic. He’s got the God complex, and he tried to profit from the mayhem that he caused.

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NEW: On page 302 of the new personal records of Dr. Fauci released by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Fauci complains that in 2013, HHS didn't let him do a CNN television interview because of "pure jealousy", adding that it was because he's a "rockstar" who was "stealing their thunder." pic.twitter.com/Ue1JtefVph — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 27, 2026

He couldn’t say anything because he pleaded the Fifth on all the things today, because he knows he’s in for a world of hurt. He was picked apart by Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), especially Hawley, who exposed him for ordering his staff to chase cash prizes for himself:

Josh Hawley brings the receipts and exposes Dr. Fauci for using 8 different federal employees on federal time to chase over $1,000,000 in cash prizes for himself.



"You got RICH while people were dying."



"You were using federal employees with TAXPAYER MONEY to apply for and… pic.twitter.com/cMCT396CIm — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 29, 2026

Sen. Hawley: Fauci used 8 full-time federal employees to solicit cash awards for Fauci during COVID



No wonder they didn't have time to answer @hounsizzle's FOIA requests — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 29, 2026

"You were using federal employees with TAXPAYER MONEY to apply for and solicit cash prizes for you personally. Cash prizes totaling over a million dollars." "And what were these individuals doing in the depth of the pandemic in November of 2020 when millions of Americans were suffering from COVID? What were they doing? I tell you what they're doing. Folkers was on your behalf soliciting and gathering information for a cash award." "Let's look at it. We've got his email right here. Right over my shoulder. Folkers says, 'I'm working on this nomination for the Dan David award for Fauci. We need to beef up the COVID part. Do you have language in the that you could share that delineates how we responded in new ways to Covid.'" "He sends this to multiple federal employees. What was the Dan David award? Do you remember, doc?" FAUCI: "On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution." HAWLEY: "It was a $900,000 cash award. $900,000 cash award. And he got it because he used federal employees to get it. And this wasn't the only award, was it, Dr. Fauci? In fact, you applied for and received at least eight other federal cash prizes on federal time using federal employees and federal resources. "Here they are over my shoulder. Besides the Dan David award, you've got the Partnership for Public Service. You've got the Adelson prize, you've got the Smithsonian award, you've got the National Academy of Medicines award, you've got the CDC Foundation. In fact, you turn your staff into a full-time application machine." "You actually wrote to people and said, 'Do you think maybe I'd qualify?' And you got cash for all of this. And it wasn't just one or two employees, was it? In fact, you used eight separate federal employees on federal time using federal resources to solicit cash awards. Isn't that true?" FAUCI: "On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution." HAWLEY: "Here they are, right over my shoulder. Here's all of them. The people that you use federal employees so that you could go and get cash money."

If there’s one thing about Hawley, when someone needs to be attacked or grilled at these hearings, he and Moreno have been the point of the lance.

Hawley's grilling in full here:

Senator Josh Hawley's questioning of Dr. Fauci was a masterpiece.



Watch him SQUIRM under the pressure. pic.twitter.com/js5yJzjUFO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

CIA COVID whistleblower said to follow the money, too. Well...

BREAKING: Financial disclosure records reveal Dr. Anthony Fauci was an investor in Nancy and Paul Pelosi's favorite restaurant in San Francisco --Jackson Fillmore Trattoria--which SBA records reveal received at least $307,000 in COVID-tied PPP funds benefiting Fauci and his stake — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 28, 2026

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