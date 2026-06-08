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Deranged Man Re-Enacts Charlie Kirk's Murder Outside of TPUSA Women's Summit Hosted by Erika Kirk

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 08, 2026 2:30 PM
Deranged Man Re-Enacts Charlie Kirk's Murder Outside of TPUSA Women's Summit Hosted by Erika Kirk
Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP

The leftist mob's disdain for conservatives was on full display outside of TPUSA's Annual Women's Summit this weekend. 

Amidst a crowd organized by a far-left group known as The People's Verdict, a man dressed as Charlie Kirk with a cartoonish, hand-made head showed up to re-enact Kirk's assassination. The crowd was heard chanting "he deserved to die" in the background. 

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The annual summit took place this weekend in San Antonio, TX, and featured several prominent conservative women who reflected on and promoted the legacy of the late Charlie Kirk while encouraging young women to reject modern feminist ideology and embrace faith. Late last month, Erika Kirk and several other slated speakers received death threats via email and online posts from a man who claimed he would bomb the event. 

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CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM TEXAS ERIKA KIRK

The mob attempted to storm the event, clashing with officers and causing further chaos. 

Unfortunately, some did manage to get inside the event. One woman was heard interrupting Erika Kirk's speech to shout that she "protects pedophiles."

The mob behavior does nothing but display the fact that the activist left professes a completely distorted, Godless view of morality that justifies murdering political opponents and attacking their victims. Much like the women at this event, conservatives must not cave to the insanity and instead should continue advocating for what is good, right, and true, like an American culture built on faith and tradition.

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