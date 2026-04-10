So, About That Letter Tyler Robinson Penned to His Trans Lover...

Tyler Robinson is accused of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during his signature Q&A session at Utah Valley University in Orem. Robinson was arrested less than 36 hours after the shooting in Washington County, Utah, 240 miles from the crime scene.

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The situation has become extremely strange now that Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, claimed there was a foreign connection not being investigated by authorities regarding the assassination, even allegedly offering his testimony in Robinson's defense. Yes, some Israel stuff was insinuated—it’s a totally insane story. Now, a letter penned by Robinson to his trans lover seems to remove all doubt as to his motivation behind the killing of Mr. Kirk (via ABC News) [emphasis mine]:

Police said they reviewed the boyfriend's photo of the letter. The note read, according to the documents, "If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text." "I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence," the letter continued, according to the documents. "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary." […] Robinson allegedly fled the scene of the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt. He surrendered to authorities on the night of Sept. 11. He was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. He has not entered a plea.

So, we have a weapon, a victim, and a motive. I’m sure Israel made Robinson write that letter, too, right? Such a clown show narrative, though one peddled by people who are now outright nutjobs.

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, allegedly told his boyfriend, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it," according to newly unsealed court documents. https://t.co/Hhll8swaKa pic.twitter.com/u0TmDzvg8D — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2026

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