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Tipsheet

Prosecutors Drop Surveillance Video, DNA Evidence in Tyler Robinson Hearing

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 08, 2026 11:45 AM
Prosecutors Drop Surveillance Video, DNA Evidence in Tyler Robinson Hearing
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Tuesday marked the second day in preliminary hearings in the case of Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old individual accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk last September at an event at Utah Valley University.

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The proceedings are aimed at allowing the prosecution to convince the judge that there is enough evidence against Robinson to bring the case to trial. The defendant is facing several charges, including aggravated murder. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

Prosecutors spent much of the proceedings showing surveillance video footage from the university on the day of the shooting. They argue that the footage shows Robinson moving around the campus around the time of the shooting.

Footage showed Robinson arriving at the campus early, buying food at Chick-fil-A, changing clothes, and heading toward a wooded area and a building roof. The prosecution tracked his movements before and after the shooting.

Robinson’s attorneys objected to some parts of the footage, saying it lacked a proper foundation. But Judge Tony Graf allowed the unedited version to be shown.

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CHARLIE KIRK CRIME FBI UTAH

Former State Bureau of Investigation agent David Hull, who led the investigation, also testified about what the footage showed. He walked the court through the timeline of events on that day and noted how the person walked with a limp after changing clothes.

Hull discussed evidence officers found at the scene, including a rifle wrapped in the towel that was placed in the woods. During cross-examination, he admitted the video did not always clearly show the individual’s face or confirm that he was armed.

FBI forensic DNA analyst Amanda Bakker also took the stand and explained how investigators tested items found at the scene. She discussed DNA found on a towel that was used to wrap the rifle and on a screwdriver left on the roof.

Bakker noted that initial tests showed mixed DNA from up to three people. After obtaining a sample from Robinson’s roommate, the authorities narrowed the profiles down to two contributors. The defendant was listed as a possible major contributor.

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Defense attorney Michael Burt questioned Bakker at length about the accuracy of the tests and how DNA can degrade over time.

There was also a debate over potential motive and whether religion or politics played a part in the shooting. Prosecutors sought to introduce a written statement from Turning Point USA board member David Engelhardt discussing Kirk’s political and religious beliefs.

Defense attorney Richard Novack strongly objected, saying, “I don’t believe there is any relevance” and that “This is not a case about religion … This exhibit does not say anything about Mr. Robinson’s state of mind, and that’s what motive is.”

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