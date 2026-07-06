Prosecutors Are About to Lay Out Their Case Against Charlie Kirk Assassin

The individual accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk had his preliminary hearing on Monday in Provo, Utah.

Prosecutors began presenting evidence in the case of 23-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is believed to have fatally shot Kirk in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University in September. The weeklong proceeding will help a judge determine whether there is enough evidence against the defendant to send him to trial on charges that include aggravated murder.

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The hearing is a probable cause proceeding, which requires a lower standard of proof than a full trial. The prosecution must show only that reasonable grounds exist to believe Robinson committed the murder.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, along with his parents, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, and his sister, Mary, attended the hearing in person. Donald Trump Jr. was also in the courtroom.

🚨LIVE: Watch The Tyler Robinson PREMILINIARY — Hearing Day ONE https://t.co/SfTR4MjgFV — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) July 6, 2026

The prosecution called an initial witness and described the evidence they plan to introduce during the proceedings. This includes video of the shooting, DNA evidence linking Robinson to the murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements, and additional footage from the event.

They will also play a recorded statement from Robinson’s former roommate and romantic partner detailing his alleged confession, request that he would not speak to the police, and how the suspect allegedly hid his rifle and clothing. Prosecutors said they will argue that the shooting endangered others at the event, an aggravating factor that could support capital punishment under Utah law.

Prosecutors previously referred to a note Robinson allegedly left for his roommate that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it” and text messages in which he said he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

The case has already moved through several stages in the court process. Robinson faces multiple charges and the prosecution already said they will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

The defense has filed multiple motions to delay proceedings and to remove the death penalty as a potential sentence. They appealed to the Utah Supreme Court on prior rulings and tried unsuccessfully to delay this week’s hearings.

Former Kouri Richins Defense Lawyer Joins Charlie Kirk Murder Case



There is a major legal overlap in Utah's latest high-profile court proceedings. Defense attorney Kathryn Nester is representing Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old accused of shooting conservative activist Charlie… pic.twitter.com/QviVB6K8Jz — Crime Talk with Scott Reisch (@CrimeTalkNet) July 6, 2026

Kirk’s family released a statement on Monday morning expressing their grief and gratitude for the support they have received from the public.

“Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father,” the statement read. “Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

The family also said they “remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.”

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Statement on behalf of Charlie Kirk's immediate family, his parents Robert and Kathryn, his wife, Erika, and his sister, Mary:



Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) July 6, 2026

This hearing will be the first time the public gets a detailed look at the evidence against Robinson. Up to this point, much of the information that emerged about the shooting relied on speculation and conjecture.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

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