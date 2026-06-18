The Verdict Was Just. The Fallout Is a Hate Crime.

The ink wasn’t dry on Karmelo Anthony’s 35-year murder sentence when a man in Jacksonville, Florida, climbed off his bicycle, walked up to an elderly white veteran sitting by the road, and punched him in the head. He’d filmed himself doing it. He captioned the video with a racial slur and “Free Karmelo.” Before the day was out, a second video appeared: a Tampa woman approaching a white man seated outdoors, demanding to know if he’d been “on the jury selection,” then assaulting him when he said no. Both attackers filmed themselves. Both posted it. Neither seemed to understand that Anthony was tried in Collin County, Texas — not Florida — and that their victims couldn’t possibly have had anything to do with the verdict.

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This is what happens when you spend fourteen months telling people that a murder conviction is a racial injustice. You don’t just distort a verdict. You build a permission structure for violence.

I have a degree in criminal justice. I’ve spent thirty years in finance, and I’ve watched enough due process arguments made in bad faith to recognize one on sight. The Karmelo Anthony case had a mixed-race jury, a mixed-race jury pool of roughly 500 people, a defendant who admitted the stabbing at the scene, a 5-inch serrated blade recovered with blood on it, and more than twenty eyewitnesses. The jury deliberated less than three hours. That’s not a miscarriage of justice. That’s a functioning court system doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

What followed wasn’t grief. It was industry. The narrative machine that turned Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd into cultural cause célèbres — regardless of what the evidence showed — needed a new case. Anthony fit the template: young Black defendant, white victim, and a self-defense claim that could be amplified into a rallying cry before the facts were in. “Hands up, don’t shoot” was later proven false. “I can’t breathe” omitted the full circumstances of fentanyl, a heart condition and resisting arrest. The slogans outlived the evidence because the slogans weren’t about evidence. They were about the narrative. And the narrative, once established, metastasizes.

Let’s be precise about what happened in Jacksonville and Tampa. A man targeted a stranger because the stranger was white, explicitly invoked a racially charged criminal case as justification, used a racial slur while attacking him, and filmed the whole thing. Under 18 U.S.C. § 249 — the federal hate crime statute — willfully causing bodily injury to a person because of their actual or perceived race is a felony carrying up to ten years in federal prison. The attacker handed federal prosecutors a documented motive, a recorded assault, and a confession captioned with a racial slur. That’s not a hard case to make. The question is whether anyone will make it.

The FBI’s own guidance states that hate crimes “are not only an attack on the victim” but are “meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community.” That’s precisely what these attacks did. Every white person who watched those videos understood the message: the wrong verdict, in your opinion, can get a stranger punched in the head on a sidewalk. That’s not protest. That’s terrorism by a smaller name.

If the racial composition of these attacks were reversed — a white man, filmed attacking a Black veteran, shouting about a Black defendant’s conviction, posting it with racial slurs — the Department of Justice would have opened a civil rights investigation within 48 hours. The president would have mentioned it. Cable news would have run it for a week. We all know this. Stating it isn’t inflammatory; it’s an accurate description of how the system has operated for a decade.

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Rep. Jasmine Crockett, on her podcast the same afternoon as the verdict, questioned whether Anthony’s knife qualified as a deadly weapon — holding her fingers an inch apart for emphasis — while a teenager in Jacksonville was out hunting white strangers with his fists. Nobody in that media environment asked whether the attacker’s fists qualified as a deadly weapon to an elderly man’s skull. The contrast is instructive.

The $630,000 GiveSendGo campaign for Anthony’s defense fund was pulled the day after the conviction. The Metcalf family is receiving death threats and threatening messages about Austin’s grave. A Change.org petition calling for the arrest of Austin’s twin brother, Hunter — who watched his brother die — appeared within hours of the verdict. These aren’t spontaneous acts of grief. They’re organized harassment of a family that already lost a son, driven by people who were told the conviction was a racial crime against them personally.

That’s the real product of the race industry: not justice, not accountability, not reform. It’s a population primed to treat a murder verdict as a personal grievance and act on it against whoever happens to be nearby and white. The attackers in Florida almost certainly don’t know a single fact about the Anthony trial. They know the narrative. The narrative was enough.

Some will argue these are isolated incidents and don’t represent a broader pattern. They’re right that they’re isolated — for now. But two filmed attacks, in two different Florida cities, within 24 hours of a verdict in Texas, both using identical justification and identical targeting criteria, isn’t a coincidence. It’s contagion. The American Thinker characterized it as an emerging trend. Whether it becomes one depends entirely on whether law enforcement and prosecutors treat it with the same seriousness they’d apply to any other documented hate crime. History suggests that’s not guaranteed when the racial calculus runs in this direction.

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Racism is racism. The federal statute doesn’t have a footnote exempting assaults motivated by resentment over a criminal verdict. It doesn’t have a carve-out for attackers who filmed themselves or posted a confession online. “Willfully causes bodily injury because of the actual or perceived race” of the victim is the standard. It was met. The DOJ knows how to make these cases when it wants to — the Florida federal court docket is full of them. The question isn’t whether the law applies. The question is whether we’re willing to apply it evenly.

An elderly veteran, minding his own business at a bus stop in Jacksonville, took a fist to the head because he was white and someone on the internet told his attacker that white people were responsible for a murder conviction in Texas. Austin Metcalf’s family buried a 17-year-old. Hunter Metcalf watched his twin die in his arms. The Metcalfs are now reading death threats. If none of that qualifies for federal civil rights enforcement, we should at least stop pretending the system applies equally to everyone.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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