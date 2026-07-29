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Turns Out Mamdani Lied About Who Will Pay His Pied-à-Terre Tax

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 29, 2026 7:30 PM July 29, 2026 7:30 PM
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Turns Out Mamdani Lied About Who Will Pay His Pied-à-Terre Tax
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

No one will be shocked to learn that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-a-terre tax is more expansive than he let on. Mamdani said the tax only applied to wealthy people who owned secondary homes in the Big Apple that are worth more than $5 million.

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But if you read the actual tax, that $5 million value only applied to one-, two-, and three-family homes. Condos and co-op units that are secondary homes are also taxed, and starting at a value of $1 million, or more.

That explains why there are 31,000 properties subject to the tax.

You get the government you vote for, sometimes good and hard.

There are going to be a lot of very unhappy rich people and a lot of seized properties. Which was the goal.

No one is surprised by that. And when these properties cannot be taxed anymore, the tax will trickle down to all homeowners.

You'll own nothing.

Yes. 

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Good luck, NYC.

Socialist tax schemes always hit everyone.

The destruction is the point.

Socialists have one goal: the destruction of society. That means no property ownership, no wealth, no freedom. The warmth of collectivism means you are all equally poor, oppressed, and crushed under the heel of the government.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | TAXES | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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