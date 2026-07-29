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Trump Shares His Thoughts on Cornyn's Blanche Confirmation Pushback

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Jul 29, 2026 5:28 PM July 29, 2026 5:28 PM
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Trump Shares His Thoughts on Cornyn's Blanche Confirmation Pushback
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump said that “maybe John Cornyn is upset with me because [he] didn't endorse him” when asked about the Texas senator’s decision to remain up in the air on whether he’ll support Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation.

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Cornyn has said that he wants more clarity on the IRS settlement with the President Donald Trump, particularly the now scrapped anti-weaponization fund and audit parameters, according to CNBC.

Trump told Townhall he thought the confirmation process was going to be “pretty routine because [Blanche is] so good.”

“I haven’t heard that there’s a problem. I heard he’s going through quite nicely,” Trump added, calling the attorney general “outstanding.”

Cornyn told reporters on Wednesday that he “actually sent [the Justice Department] a red-line strikeout of what we need, and they just need to make a decision.”

There’s a Wednesday evening deadline for Cornyn to communicate to Senate Judiciary Committee whether he’ll vote for or against Blanche in the committee before it goes to the full Senate, according to the Texas Tribune. 

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Cornyn was recently defeated in a primary challenge by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who the president endorsed instead.

Townhall reached out to Cornyn’s office for comment. 

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News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | JOHN CORNYN | TEXAS | TODD YOUNG
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