Trump Shares His Thoughts on Cornyn's Blanche Confirmation Pushback

President Donald Trump said that “maybe John Cornyn is upset with me because [he] didn't endorse him” when asked about the Texas senator’s decision to remain up in the air on whether he’ll support Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation.

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Cornyn has said that he wants more clarity on the IRS settlement with the President Donald Trump, particularly the now scrapped anti-weaponization fund and audit parameters, according to CNBC.

Trump told Townhall he thought the confirmation process was going to be “pretty routine because [Blanche is] so good.”

🚨Trump reacts to Cornyn's hesitancy to support Blanche confirmation:



"Todd Blanche is outstanding [...] Maybe John Cornyn is upset with me because I didn't endorse him."@cameron_arcand pic.twitter.com/irvItYFtdL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

“I haven’t heard that there’s a problem. I heard he’s going through quite nicely,” Trump added, calling the attorney general “outstanding.”

Cornyn told reporters on Wednesday that he “actually sent [the Justice Department] a red-line strikeout of what we need, and they just need to make a decision.”

There’s a Wednesday evening deadline for Cornyn to communicate to Senate Judiciary Committee whether he’ll vote for or against Blanche in the committee before it goes to the full Senate, according to the Texas Tribune.

We’re less than two hours from the 4pm deadline CORNYN says Judiciary Committee has re’s BLANCHE nomination tomorrow and he says still no word from DOJ



Cornyn: “We actually sent them a red-line strikeout of what we need, and they just need to make a decision.” — Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) July 29, 2026

Cornyn was recently defeated in a primary challenge by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who the president endorsed instead.

Townhall reached out to Cornyn’s office for comment.

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