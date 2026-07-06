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Tipsheet

Charlie Kirk's Family Set for First Face-to-Face With Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson in Court

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 06, 2026 11:15 AM
Charlie Kirk's Family Set for First Face-to-Face With Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson in Court
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence to a judge over the course of five days. The judge will then determine whether there is sufficient cause for the case to advance to trial, a process similar to a grand jury indictment. 

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While the case is obviously expected to move forward, the hearing will mark the first time Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, along with Charlie’s parents, will come face to face with Robinson in the courtroom.

Graphic evidence, including video footage of the public assassination, will be presented to Judge Tony Graf, who is presiding over the case. Charlie’s loved ones will be notified before the most disturbing evidence is presented, giving them the chance to step out of the courtroom if they choose.

"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received," Charlie's immediate family wrote in a statement. "This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

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Related:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME UTAH VIDEO ERIKA KIRK

Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk in September 2025 at Utah Valley University, has yet to enter a plea, as prosecutors signal they will seek the death penalty.

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