Charlie Kirk's Family Set for First Face-to-Face With Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson in Court

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence to a judge over the course of five days. The judge will then determine whether there is sufficient cause for the case to advance to trial, a process similar to a grand jury indictment.

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While the case is obviously expected to move forward, the hearing will mark the first time Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, along with Charlie’s parents, will come face to face with Robinson in the courtroom.

Charlie Kirk's accused assassin is set to appear in court today, where Kirk's widow and parents are expected to see him in person for the first time.



The preliminary hearing comes nearly 10 months after Kirk's assassination.@MattFinnFNC breaks down what lead up to this moment… pic.twitter.com/POdldp1bXm — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 6, 2026

NOW: Intense security as Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson is believed to be transported to court in an armored vehicle. Preliminary hearing starts in about an hour. pic.twitter.com/iG0aVSlagn — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) July 6, 2026

Graphic evidence, including video footage of the public assassination, will be presented to Judge Tony Graf, who is presiding over the case. Charlie’s loved ones will be notified before the most disturbing evidence is presented, giving them the chance to step out of the courtroom if they choose.

Erika Kirk & Charlie Kirk’s parents set to face the accused assassin Tyler Robinson in court TODAY.



Gruesome evidence drops at his preliminary hearing in Utah, with graphic videos of the public assassination, autopsy photos, and a confession from his trans lover.



The family… pic.twitter.com/qJ8vJE22Js — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 6, 2026

"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received," Charlie's immediate family wrote in a statement. "This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

Statement on behalf of Charlie Kirk's immediate family, his parents Robert and Kathryn, his wife, Erika, and his sister, Mary:



Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) July 6, 2026

Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk in September 2025 at Utah Valley University, has yet to enter a plea, as prosecutors signal they will seek the death penalty.

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