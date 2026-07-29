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Bernie Moreno and Josh Hawley Just Obliterated Anthony Fauci

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 29, 2026 11:30 AM July 29, 2026 11:30 AM
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Bernie Moreno and Josh Hawley Just Obliterated Anthony Fauci Breaking
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Well, we were right that Dr. Anthony Fauci would withdraw into his shell like a scared turtle. He delivered opening remarks before his upcoming grilling before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, angry at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for posting his diaries, which exposed him as an egotistical clown. He’s a narcissist of the worst kind, and he knew that vaccinated people were getting infected in 2021. The entire science fiction playbook was exposed—how he loved having his ego stroked by the media was uncovered—America’s doctor turned out to be an elite politician, who enjoyed the protection of the Democratic Party and their allies in the media. He was the DNC chair in a white lab coat and a rectal thermometer. 

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After his remarks, he pleaded the Fifth on everything. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked him what day it was and what color his carpet was, but he refused to answer.

“You don’t have any rights under the Fifth Amendment because you have been pardoned, as you very well know—this is about contempt,” said the Missouri Republican. “Nothing says honesty like taking the fifth, huh, doc,” he quipped. And he got right to the point during his nearly ten-minute roasting of the man, who is also infamous for getting how AIDS spreads totally wrong. As CIA COVID whistleblower James Erdman told Catherine Herridge recently and earlier this year: follow the money.

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Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) was more forceful, condemning the fake doctor for causing chaos in society based on junk science, politics, and outright nonsense. 

“Do you feel like you’re in deep sh*t?” he asked, since Fauci hired a lawyer the political class seeks in these situations, the ‘I’m totally screwed right now’ counsel named David Schertler; gold bar Bob Menendez was a former client. 

He ended by recounting the moment he decided to step away from his businesses, sell them, and enter public life. He assessed the damage done, finally asking Fauci about his COVID regime, "Who the f*ck do you think you were for doing that!?" 

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“Will you apologize, just apologize, to the people who you harmed through your actions? Do you have the dignity to say just say, "you're sorry?" he asked of Mr. Fauci.

Fauci, of course, didn’t. 

Mr. Fauci got his face ripped off, was run over by a tank, and deserved it.

Talk about a day where someone was taken to the woodshed. 

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News Topics ANTHONY FAUCI | BERNIE MORENO | COVID-19 | JOSH HAWLEY | RAND PAUL
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