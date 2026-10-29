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Haley Stevens Races to Show She Supports El-Sayed After Fiance Declares Support for Rogers

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 29, 2026 10:46 PM
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Haley Stevens Races to Show She Supports El-Sayed After Fiance Declares Support for Rogers
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Talk about awkward: Haley Stevens’ fiancé, disability attorney Jason Turkish, declared his support for Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. It shows how Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has a base with more leaks than the Iraqi Navy, or so it seems. Reports of lackluster black voter support and appalling numbers among Jewish Democrats could spell doom on election night. Many of those people supported Stevens in the primary, and pollsters say that if at least 5% of her voters support Rogers, that could be the ballgame. 

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Stevens has walked a fine line, sometimes prevaricating too much about whom she supports. Perhaps she did so out of fear of a fatwa issued by the residents of Dearborn:

On Sunday, she and El-Sayed will host a press conference to dispel any Democratic disunity. Sorry, too late (via AP):

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Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed will campaign Sunday in Detroit alongside former primary rival Rep. Haley Stevens, marking their first public appearance together in months after a week in which lingering divisions spilled into public view.

The two will be joined by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, one of the country’s most prominent Black politicians, at a get-out-the-vote event at a Detroit church, according to two people familiar with the plans who were not authorized to discuss them publicly. The event was first reported by The Associated Press.

The joint appearance — their first since a Democratic unity breakfast days after the Aug. 4 primary — follows weeks of Democrats struggling to unite behind El-Sayed following his razor-thin victory over Stevens. She received significant support from the Jewish and Black communities, leading to concerns about turnout in the general election.

Obama also showed up for El-Sayed to shore up black voter support, which hasn’t moved. Obama and Clyburn showing up feeds an image of ‘I have black friends’ for El-Sayed, who doesn’t have the skills for proper outreach. How do we know this? The gas-station stop for Gatorade and spicy chips, ordering fried chicken while speaking to a black interviewer, and getting a haircut at a barbershop. It looks out of place because no Muslim would ever do such things, and Michigan voters know it. 

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Also, Nancy Pelosi seems wary of El-Sayed:

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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