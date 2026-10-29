Haley Stevens Races to Show She Supports El-Sayed After Fiance Declares Support for Rogers

Talk about awkward: Haley Stevens’ fiancé, disability attorney Jason Turkish, declared his support for Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. It shows how Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has a base with more leaks than the Iraqi Navy, or so it seems. Reports of lackluster black voter support and appalling numbers among Jewish Democrats could spell doom on election night. Many of those people supported Stevens in the primary, and pollsters say that if at least 5% of her voters support Rogers, that could be the ballgame.

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Stevens has walked a fine line, sometimes prevaricating too much about whom she supports. Perhaps she did so out of fear of a fatwa issued by the residents of Dearborn:

BASH: “You're still fully behind Abdul El-Sayed?” STEVENS: “Look, I'm on the Democratic ticket. I can't say that I agree with everything that's gone on… I'm looking to be on the team to support my next governor Jocelyn Benson, and frankly these great Democrats who are working their tails off, who are going to make Hakeem Jeffries the first black Speaker of the House.” BASH: “You didn't mention Abdul El-Sayed in that last answer.” STEVENS: “Well, look, I would just say, you had asked me if I'm still on the team, I'm on the team.” — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) October 25, 2026

On Sunday, she and El-Sayed will host a press conference to dispel any Democratic disunity. Sorry, too late (via AP):

#MichiganSenate Haley Stevens tells CNN that she still wants Abdul El-Sayed to win but reiterates there are still a lot of undecided voters that she’s spoken with. She also criticizes El-Sayed for airing an ad with Tucker Carlson and urges Abdul El-Sayed to condemn antisemitism. — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 29, 2026

NEWS: Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens will campaign together Sunday at a Detroit church alongside Rep. Jim Clyburn. It will be their first joint appearance in months, coming just days after lingering Democratic divisions spilled into public view again. https://t.co/DLxZaNWzFO — Joey Cappelletti (@Cappelletti7) October 29, 2026

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed will campaign Sunday in Detroit alongside former primary rival Rep. Haley Stevens, marking their first public appearance together in months after a week in which lingering divisions spilled into public view. The two will be joined by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, one of the country’s most prominent Black politicians, at a get-out-the-vote event at a Detroit church, according to two people familiar with the plans who were not authorized to discuss them publicly. The event was first reported by The Associated Press. The joint appearance — their first since a Democratic unity breakfast days after the Aug. 4 primary — follows weeks of Democrats struggling to unite behind El-Sayed following his razor-thin victory over Stevens. She received significant support from the Jewish and Black communities, leading to concerns about turnout in the general election.

Obama also showed up for El-Sayed to shore up black voter support, which hasn’t moved. Obama and Clyburn showing up feeds an image of ‘I have black friends’ for El-Sayed, who doesn’t have the skills for proper outreach. How do we know this? The gas-station stop for Gatorade and spicy chips, ordering fried chicken while speaking to a black interviewer, and getting a haircut at a barbershop. It looks out of place because no Muslim would ever do such things, and Michigan voters know it.

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Also, Nancy Pelosi seems wary of El-Sayed:

🚨 Pelosi rips Abdul El-Sayed, says his views on Israel are "more than concerning": “This new person in Michigan, we’ll see if he gets elected.” https://t.co/zRtjdLvfPx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 30, 2026

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