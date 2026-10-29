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Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood Issues Just Got Worse

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 29, 2026 6:50 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood Issues Just Got Worse
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Abdul El-Sayed does not want to talk about the Muslim Brotherhood. He got testy with NBC News’ Tom Illamas when pressed. It’s very simple, man: we don’t elect radical Islamic terrorists. We already have enough in Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, but the Senate will not be imbrued with such an indignity. He declared that he and his family have no ties to this movement, which is so extreme that it’s banned in five Muslim nations. 

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Well, El-Sayed wrote them a letter when they took over Egypt; his sister seems to have an affinity for them, while his mother worked for a charity with al-Qaeda ties; his uncle was its bookkeeper. They may not be card-carrying Muslim Brotherhood members, but they hang out with extremists. And now our friends at RedState wrote about a retreat that El-Sayed once took, which has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood:

El-Sayed recently appeared defensive when Fox News' Bret Baier asked him a straightforward question posed over and over by the Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, and his campaign, about his background and connections to Islamist radicalism.

[…]

On Wednesday, more questions started to surface about his ties to these terror groups and their supporters, with new images circulating on social media reportedly showing Abdul El-Sayed in some questionable company at an overseas private retreat.

The photos, in an X post shared by the Government Accountability Institute's president, Peter Schweizer, appear to show the Democrat socializing with members of organizations with "credible ties" to MB or other "Islamic terror groups" in Colombia in 2022.

If these images tell the story they seem to, no wonder El-Sayed does not want to answer Fox News' questions - questions that Michigan voters deserve the answers to before they cast their ballots on September 3. 

Because he couldn't.

It's a well-known phrase in politics if you're explaining, you're losing. The best way to make sure the Left loses in the midterms remains the same, whatever answers they come up with. Get to polls, and make sure your friends and family members do, too.

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Well…well…well, Mr. El-Sayed

Expect more questions about this. You opened yourself up to them, and this is the price you pay if you want to run for elected office. It’s fair game. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | MICHIGAN
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