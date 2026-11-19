With all the postmortems on why we screwed up so badly in the midterm elections, it’s pretty clear that one thing we have to be able to do as Republicans is actually govern. I’m talking competence. I’m talking about being capable of performing basic tasks like keeping order, filling potholes, and teaching kids to read. That’s something Democrats can’t do, but even if they could, they won’t want to. Competence doesn’t factor into the Democrats' equation. They’re solely about power. The best thing about being conservative, as far as governance goes, is that we want to do as little as possible and therefore be as efficient as possible. But why aren’t we making this obvious play? Why aren’t we owning the competence issue?

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Things keep getting screwed up, and it keeps screwing up the Republicans. If you’re going to have a government that tells you you can’t have endless stuff for free, the implied obligation of such daddy government is to provide a government that performs the basics well. But just the other day, as hundreds of us were getting ready to join the Salem/Townhall Gulf of America cruise — ahoy, I’m writing this from Jamaica — the entire civilian aviation system collapsed. It just stopped. And why? No one seems really sure, which itself isn’t something that’s particularly great. The Republicans are in charge, and this sort of thing isn’t supposed to happen. We’re supposed to make the trains run on time, as opposed to Democrats, who can’t even build a mile of track for $100 billion.

Populism has its attractions. It is one way to ensure the ruling class considers the needs and desires of regular people and integrates them into government operations. For example, illegal aliens — we were told for years we couldn’t even complain about them. Now we’re deporting them left and right, as you can hear from the screaming of the whiners who think that every third-world refugee should get a car, a cell phone, and free dental care in the USA on our dime.

But populism, for all its positive aspects, doesn’t deal with the nitty-gritty of governing. It’s not interested in the nitty-gritty of governing. In fact, populists seem to treat it as a dodge or a scam when someone objects that a populist wish can’t come true with a wave of the wand. Let’s look at the SAVE Act. It’s a populist icon. We would all love the SAVE Act to pass. But there are procedural reasons why that’s not going to happen, having to do with the filibuster and the fact that a bunch of Republicans won’t come aboard. As a practical matter, the SAVE Act would be tremendously hard, though not impossible, to pass within the context of the existing system. If you want to get rid of the system, which is a populist move, that’s a whole different thing. It’s also a much harder thing.

Now, I’m not covering for John Thune. It’s John Thune’s job to get it done, and that’s a binary choice. You either get it done despite it being hard, or you don’t get to have the job. Well, except now, the Republicans have given him the job again. The guy didn’t get it done, and they’ve given him the job. If you can’t get the job done, you’re not supposed to keep the job. Why are we rewarding failure? And again, I understand it’s really hard to do this. But I don’t care. I want it done. And it didn’t get done. Yes, I know there are reasons for that. Again, I don’t care.

As my drill sergeant once said, excuses are like a certain body part, and everyone’s got one, and they all stink. We need to be the Get It Done Party. We need to be the Make It Happen Party. But some of us have unrealistic expectations, and some of us have no expectations at all. It’s easy to be a Republican and fall into the Democrat trap of ignoring results. We had generations of Republicans like that, and while we got rid of a few of them during this midterm election — you can’t paint anything all black — we still have a number of them who are perfectly happy to walk into the Capitol, punch the figurative clock, and collect their pay, prestige, and power. What’s funny is how offended they get when we expect them to accomplish something.

But we need to get back to expecting Republicans to accomplish something, because that’s one key way we’ll differentiate ourselves from Democrats among the winnable suburban voters who used to vote for us. Now, the urban voters are gone. All they care about is the scraps they get tossed to them from the table. They’ve had well over half a century to vote as if they cared about their children’s education, or the crime in their streets, or anything except making sure their EBT and Section 8 were maxed out. They are pure clients, caring about nothing except the next subsidy and willing to live in the festering Petri dish of social pathologies that they’ve made.

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But the suburbanite former Republicans, the kind of guys who wear Dockers and women who drive minivans and who are currently voting for Democrats, in significant part because the men can’t be Trump and Trump doesn’t want the women, look at things differently. They don’t really expect to get things directly from the government. They expect government to do things correctly. They don’t want criminals on their streets. That’s why in neighborhoods like mine, full of blue voters, a stranger walking down the street is going to get rousted by three cop cars, and all the Chardonnay wine women with the “Hate Has No Home” signs in front of their condos are going to applaud.

Democrats won’t do things because Democrats can’t do things and don’t care to do things. They’re about redistribution, not execution. We need to be about execution, sometimes literally. Republicans need to reestablish themselves as the ones who keep criminals off the streets. They need to reestablish themselves as the ones who make sure that schools function. They need to reestablish themselves as the ones who get the potholes filled.

Now, they’re going to get opposition to this stuff, but that’s not necessarily bad. When Democrats start siding with criminals publicly, we tend to win. We’ve seen this since the ’60s — when Democrats start coddling criminals, normal people start voting Republican again. And when they stop, as Bill Clinton did in 1992, voters tend to give Democrats a shot. The schools and pothole stuff is a little more difficult because you’re dealing with government employees. Nobody cries like a government employee at the cruel injustice that is demanding that they perform their jobs, so that has to be handled deftly so as not to scandalize the soft and spineless. But it can happen. Republicans tend to win when people trust them to make government function correctly.

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But lately, with things like the airline disaster, it looks like nobody here knows how to play this damn game. As much as I support the Iran War — I’m all for annihilating generational enemies who’ve maimed and murdered thousands of Americans — we haven’t got it done. It’s not that we can’t. It’s that we’ve chosen a path that means we can’t play to our strength, which is getting things done.

We’ve got to get back to that. We’ve got to get back to making things happen. You need to be the party of competence. It works. Glenn Youngkin won in blue Virginia as a competence guy. His successor didn’t give off competence vibes, and she lost. Greg Abbott had 12 years to impress his voters with his competence. They felt things weren’t going in the right direction, and they fired him in favor of a communist half-wit who will, soon enough, make the Lone Star State yearn for its erstwhile governor.

Executive competence. That’s the key. And for the Republicans, that’s going to be an edge for guys like Ron DeSantis, who has proven his competence. The same with Marco Rubio, who oversees the State Department. Hopefully, Donald Trump will give JD Vance the authority to do things to show his competence — the fraud portfolio is a vital one and a huge opportunity for him. But regardless, whoever comes next is only going to win if people get sick of Democrats who talk a good game and get nothing done and turn to the Republicans to make things happen.

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Not being competent is political incompetence.

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