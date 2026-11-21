John Thune (R-SD) is doing his part by explaining why he failed to pass the Save America Act. He needs to, since we’re stuck with this guy again in the upper chamber. I’m not expecting much. He claims the math wasn’t there. Then, out the people who were against nuking the filibuster, which is likely to go away next January. The Democrats showed their cards. We thought institutional deference would save us — it did not. Now, the Trump agenda is dead. The GOP is heading into the wilderness for years, and the window to pass a key voter integrity package has closed for good. Well done, John Thune.

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He tried a soft-a**, piecemeal approach. And yeah, we know the Democrats weren’t going to back this bill, John. That’s obvious: when have Democrats ever been gung-ho about efforts to combat voter fraud? Hell, I’d give him more leeway if we’d gone down the talking-filibuster route; at least there was an attempt, instead of this spineless 17-course-dinner method that obviously failed.

There’s a window to pass it through reconciliation, as Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has suggested. We must try. But the notion that influencers caused the breakdown, as Thune alleges, is laughable. And sorry, man, the bill was the least of it. The Senate’s overall inaction left the GOP with nothing to campaign on, and this was a key bill. Thune is obsessed with Independents and with retaking the center at the expense of the base. The base stayed home. Around 35 percent did. Frankly, given how you handled this bill and the DHS funding, I don’t know why I voted earlier this month (via Daily Wire):

In an interview with The Daily Wire, Thune said “a paid influencer world” and “a lot of keyboard warriors” turned the voter ID legislation into a political weapon against Republicans, generating clicks, attention, and fundraising by blaming the Senate for failing to enact it. “Everybody just started attacking me or attacking Senate Republicans, the Senate leadership,” Thune said. “And it started creating this Republican rift. And that was unfortunate, because we were going to an election year, and the last thing you want to do in an election year is have an intra-family fight.” Thune said Senate Republicans repeatedly put different versions of the legislation to a vote, but could not overcome Democratic opposition or secure enough Republican support to change Senate rules and pass it without Democratic votes. […] The pressure continued into the summer. When the Senate left for its August recess without passing the legislation, conservative lawmakers and activists blasted Thune. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) pushed to keep the Senate in session, while other Republicans publicly expressed disappointment. Some online critics called for South Dakotans to make Thune’s life “as miserable as possible.” Thune argued the criticism ignored the “very clear arithmetic” of the Senate and damaged Republicans heading into the midterm elections. He also rejected the suggestion that failure to pass the legislation was a decisive factor in Republicans’ election losses. While acknowledging that the dispute may have mattered to some voters, he said Republicans suffered most among independents, who accounted for roughly one-third of the electorate. Citing exit polls, Thune said Republicans lost independent voters by more than 30 percentage points in several key Senate races, including Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, and South Carolina. He pointed instead to voter dissatisfaction with foreign policy, fuel prices, and inflation.

Forget independents — the GOP suffered double-digit shifts to the Democrats among white working-class voters, which alone is electoral death for Republicans, so spare me this sensible center talk, John. And that only happens when the party can’t deliver. The Senate GOP didn’t deliver, but now that we’re in the minority, you can excel at doing nothing, so cheers.

In closing, Thune also dealt with a handful of insufferable GOP senators, like Tillis, Curtis, Murkowski, McConnell, and now Cornyn. And their betrayal will be dealt with in time.

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