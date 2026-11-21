Brazil is facing an economic crisis — 80 percent of its families are in debt, a historic high for the South American nation. Much of the crisis is fueled by credit card usage, payroll loans, and retail store installment plans carrying some of the highest interest rates in the world. But another major contributing factor is online sports betting, which Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva just banned.

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Lula’s unprecedented move has been criticized for being a political gambit in the last weeks of a tight reelection campaign against the son of his predecessor, Flávio Bolsonaro. But, whatever the case, it is an acknowledgment that the widespread and unregulated gambling industry has wreaked havoc on an already struggling populace.

Online sports betting was legalized in Brazil in 2018 (the same year the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for states to authorize the practice). Since then, Brazilians have lost an eye-watering amount of money to the gambling industry. In 2025 alone, they lost $7 billion to licensed betting sites. Public hospitals and treatment centers have seen numbers of patients seeking help for gambling addictions skyrocket, with demands for gambling-related treatments rising nearly 140 percent in the past five years.

Lula described the industry as a “cancer,” saying “either we remove the tumor or it kills us.”

We should take note. America cannot continue to treat online sports betting as a benign, enjoyable pastime. The warning signs are already blaring.

Among adults, nearly 50 percent of men ages 18-49 now have a sportsbook account. More than a third of boys under 18 are gambling. The amount wagered by Americans has jumped from around $22 billion to $167 billion in the past five years.

As sports betting becomes more ubiquitous, so do the negative consequences associated with it. A UCLA study found that in states that legalized online sports betting, credit scores dropped, and credit card delinquencies, auto loan delinquencies, and debt sent to collections all increased. It even found that bankruptcies increased by as much as 25 percent to 30 percent after legalization.

Alongside an increase in excessive debt are increased rates of mental health issues. John Hopkins published a study in October that found the legalization of online sports betting is tied to a higher probability of outpatient diagnosis of depression — a 6.73 percent increase for men and a 5.47 percent increase for women. They also found an increase in anxiety and the use of antidepressant medications.

Another study found a 22 percent rise in calls to the National Problem Gambling Hotline in states with legal online sports betting. This is particularly concerning as gambling addiction carries the highest suicide rate of any addiction, with as many as 30 percent of addicted gamblers experiencing suicidal ideation.

These skyrocketing rates of debt, depression, and suicidal ideation take their toll indiscriminately on all Americans — on families, where the primary breadwinner may be ensnared by a gambling addiction, on young single men whose fun hobby becomes a trap, and on minors who have not developed the maturity to handle the dopamine hits that come with gambling.

A prominent barrier to regulating sports betting is that the industry has a cozy relationship with the sports leagues themselves. During the 2024 Brazilian football season, six out of every 10 advertising boards that surrounded the field showed ads for sports betting or any types of gambling. In the U.S., there is an even greater inundation of gambling ads during sports games; a recent Washington Post report found that on average, a gambling reference, promotion, or commercial occurred every four minutes during professional or college sports games. The more people gamble, the more invested they are in the next play in any game and the more likely they are to keep watching. It’s a partnership that benefits both the betting and sports industries but is trapping consumers in a cycle of addiction and debt.

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Some will argue that Americans should be free to spend their money as they choose, and that is true. But there is also precedent for not allowing predatory industries to take blatant advantage of consumers. Despite claiming to have guardrails in place to protect gamblers from going overboard, The New York Times reported in September that DraftKings uses AI to actively target losing bettors with ads that encourage them to gamble more. Similarly, FanDuel has been accused of sending personalized videos of celebrities to some of its gamblers with the highest losses.

Just because Lula’s move may be too drastic an overcorrection to work in the United States does not mean that the American government should continue to do nothing. Spain, for example, cracked down on sports betting advertisements in 2020 by banning welcome bonuses and heavily restricting TV and radio ads. The result was a 55 percent reduction in new accounts two years after the restrictions were put in place.

As of now, online sports betting in America is virtually unregulated, as it was in Brazil until Lula’s order. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently announced that it is investigating the broader sports gambling industry, likely due to its deceptive advertising tactics. That investigation is a welcome start. But legislators have a role to play, too. In fact, it is incumbent on them to act before the situation here becomes as dire for American families as it has become for families in Brazil.

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Maggie McKneely is Director of Government Relations for Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization. On X: @CWforA

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