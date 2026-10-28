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The Look on This Former CNN Host's Face Over Who This Black MI Voter Supports Says Everything

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 28, 2026 12:45 AM
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The Look on This Former CNN Host's Face Over Who This Black MI Voter Supports Says Everything
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Abdul El-Sayed and his campaign will never admit it, but if he goes down on Election Day in Michigan, it’ll be because he was abject trash in his outreach to Black and Jewish voters. He knew this was a problem since the primary, and he did next to nothing to fix it. You cannot get elected with just snobby, unhinged, wealthy, college-educated whites. 

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Black and Jewish Michigan voters are two of the largest minority blocs in the state, and if they don’t like you, it could be a disastrous night. Jewish Democrats in the Detroit suburbs are defecting to Republican Mike Rogers, and Black voters are reportedly doing the same, with some 33 percent backing Rogers. That’s a win if it holds. Is it true?

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo spoke with Anton Daniels, a black voter, who said he was backing Rogers. Daniels also dropped some logic about voting Democrat as a black person:

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CUOMO: “Do you believe people may be wrong if they assume that all Black voters will vote for El-Sayed because he’s considered another brown guy?”

DANIELS: “I think that they are. And the reason that I think that it is because it’s a lot of Black people that are waking up and realizing that voting Democrat does not necessarily mean that it aligns with your values.”

Hey, Democrats, are you hearing this? 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JUDAISM | MICHIGAN
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