The Look on This Former CNN Host's Face Over Who This Black MI Voter Supports Says Everything

Abdul El-Sayed and his campaign will never admit it, but if he goes down on Election Day in Michigan, it’ll be because he was abject trash in his outreach to Black and Jewish voters. He knew this was a problem since the primary, and he did next to nothing to fix it. You cannot get elected with just snobby, unhinged, wealthy, college-educated whites.

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Black and Jewish Michigan voters are two of the largest minority blocs in the state, and if they don’t like you, it could be a disastrous night. Jewish Democrats in the Detroit suburbs are defecting to Republican Mike Rogers, and Black voters are reportedly doing the same, with some 33 percent backing Rogers. That’s a win if it holds. Is it true?

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo spoke with Anton Daniels, a black voter, who said he was backing Rogers. Daniels also dropped some logic about voting Democrat as a black person:

Chris Cuomo gets a stunning reality check after asking a Black voter in Detroit who he’s voting for in the Senate race. The expression on Cuomo’s face was PRICELESS as Anton Daniels revealed he was voting for Republican Mike Rogers. To add insult to injury, Daniels then dropped a brutal truth bomb about the Democrat Party and the Black voters running away from it. CUOMO: “Do you believe people may be wrong if they assume that all Black voters will vote for El-Sayed because he’s considered another brown guy?” DANIELS: “I think that they are. And the reason that I think that it is because it’s a lot of Black people that are waking up and realizing that voting Democrat does not necessarily mean that it aligns with your values.” — Overton (@overton_news) October 28, 2026

CUOMO: “Do you believe people may be wrong if they assume that all Black voters will vote for El-Sayed because he’s considered another brown guy?” DANIELS: “I think that they are. And the reason that I think that it is because it’s a lot of Black people that are waking up and realizing that voting Democrat does not necessarily mean that it aligns with your values.”

Hey, Democrats, are you hearing this?

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