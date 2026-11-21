An FBI database known as the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) has been hacked, according to multiple news outlets.

The FBI has not released details regarding the hack and what might have been compromised — but the Associated Press reports that an investigation is underway.

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According to the Justice Department, NCIC is a database of criminal records that allows law enforcement agencies across the country to enter and/or find “information about stolen property, missing or wanted persons, and domestic violence protection orders; to get criminal histories; and to access the National Sex Offender Registry.”

CNN first reported on the hack, which was subsequently confirmed by President Trump during an interview with Fox News.

“I will say that it’s not good — I don’t like that,” Trump said.

BREAKING: President Trump responds to reports that hackers breached the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, saying “it's not good.” Stream FOX News live on FOX One for the latest coverage: https://t.co/BRPkIA2cmh | @SatAmericaFNC @kayleighmcenany @foxone https://t.co/LtBl4lJCuO — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2026

This is the second hack targeting the FBI in just the last few months. In September, a hacking group known as ShinyHunters allegedly gained access to a jobs portal containing information on FBI employees and their families.

What’s more, this hack comes on the heels of multiple major outages — including the FAA outage that caused a nationwide ground stop, the National Security Agency’s internal communications network outage, and a banking and airline outage.

Several figures in the Trump administration have reassured the American public that these were not hacks or malicious attacks, but unrelated outages caused by human error, maintenance, and software updates.

However, malicious attacks are occurring across the world. In two separate cyberattacks, supermarket refrigerators in multiple European nations were hacked, spoiling “millions of euros worth of food,” according to the BBC.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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