Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Shore Up Black Voter Outreach...by Ordering Fried Chicken

Abdul El-Sayed is in trouble with black voters. It’s not a new story: we saw that in the primary, where black and Jewish voters, two of the largest minority voter blocs in Michigan, viewed him as the plague. Now, we have Barack Obama coming up to stump for him, an odd choice since El-Sayed ripped into the former Democratic president and is on opposite sides of the core issues within today’s Communist Party.

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Every time Obama must go to Michigan, it’s not good news. He went up there in 2016 to help shore up Hillary. It failed. Now, he’s going to help El-Sayed with black voters. Well, El-Sayed tried to do that by ordering fried chicken in this clip, and the rest is just bad.

🚨 JUST IN: To appeal to black voters in Michigan, Abdul El Sayed orders fried chicken, spicy gas station snacks and says he's not like other "Abduls" who are racist toward black people 🤡🤡🤡 What a freaking JOKE. This is a sign of PANIC that black voters see right through this jihadist. He's worried about tanking in Detroit! VOTE MIKE ROGERS! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2026

He then went on to order fried chicken… You genuinely can’t make this up. https://t.co/8VIjN4ENSe — Jack (@jackunheard) October 20, 2026

When an entire campaign hinges on winning a single constituency, you start saying some weird shit. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 20, 2026

HAHAHAHAHAHA it was fried chicken https://t.co/J6Wmn6lJlJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

Is it as bad as when he turned into gas station Abdul, grabbed Gatorade, and bought spicy snacks? And I thought Hillary Clinton’s ‘I have hot sauce all the time’ moment was peak cringe regarding political pandering.

HOLY SH*T 😭 Abdul El-Sayed saw he was losing the Black vote so he went and spent his evening hanging at a gas station, eating spicy chips, and drinking gatorade. This guy is so racist. https://t.co/io5JXpoz4v — Jack (@jackunheard) October 15, 2026

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