DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Shore Up Black Voter Outreach...by Ordering Fried Chicken

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 21, 2026 6:30 AM
Advertisement
Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Shore Up Black Voter Outreach...by Ordering Fried Chicken
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Abdul El-Sayed is in trouble with black voters. It’s not a new story: we saw that in the primary, where black and Jewish voters, two of the largest minority voter blocs in Michigan, viewed him as the plague. Now, we have Barack Obama coming up to stump for him, an odd choice since El-Sayed ripped into the former Democratic president and is on opposite sides of the core issues within today’s Communist Party. 

Advertisement

Every time Obama must go to Michigan, it’s not good news. He went up there in 2016 to help shore up Hillary. It failed. Now, he’s going to help El-Sayed with black voters. Well, El-Sayed tried to do that by ordering fried chicken in this clip, and the rest is just bad. 

Recommended
Scott Jennings' Remarks About the French Riots Caused This Lib Guest to Blow Up on CNN Matt Vespa NYT Reporter Says the Latest Development in the MI Senate Race Is a Big Deal and Not Good for Dems Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Is it as bad as when he turned into gas station Abdul, grabbed Gatorade, and bought spicy snacks? And I thought Hillary Clinton’s ‘I have hot sauce all the time’ moment was peak cringe regarding political pandering. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Scott Jennings' Remarks About the French Riots Caused This Lib Guest to Blow Up on CNN

Scott Jennings' Remarks About the French Riots Caused This Lib Guest to Blow Up on CNN

Matt Vespa
NYT Reporter Says the Latest Development in the MI Senate Race Is a Big Deal and Not Good for Dems

NYT Reporter Says the Latest Development in the MI Senate Race Is a Big Deal and Not Good for Dems

Matt Vespa
That's Not Funny: Larry David Mocked Democratic Socialists of America. They're Not Amused.

That's Not Funny: Larry David Mocked Democratic Socialists of America. They're Not Amused.

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos