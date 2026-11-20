It’s not anything you didn’t already know, but thank you, Border Czar Tom Homan, for reminding us why Democrats are obsessed with open borders: they want a wave of new voters. They’re not stupid; you can’t win elections with just the coasts and the cities. The deluge of illegal aliens has been the Democrats’ political lifeblood. Without illegal aliens, the number of congressional seats they hold would be chipped away. That’s why, as a party, they fight election-integrity bills and push to count only American citizens on the census. Homan repeated these points on Newsmax last night:

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The open border was never a mistake, “that was by design.” Border Czar Tom Homan is on Newsmax dropping bombs tonight, exposing the exact reason why Democrats let millions of illegals pour in. They see them as future voters. It’s that simple. Now that ICE is rounding them up, Democrats want ICE gone for good. It’s so obvious to anyone paying attention…but Homan is putting their plan on ICE. Quite literally, lol. HOMAN: “…wasn’t a mistake. It wasn’t mismanagement. It wasn’t incompetence. That was by DESIGN, letting millions of people into this country that they think are future Democratic voters.” “Now they’re trying to abolish the agency that’s looking for these people and deporting them.” “They’ll be counted in the next census, which equals more seats in the House for Dems, which changes the Electoral College.” “They’re pissed off right now because we’re ruining their long-term plans.” Democrats won’t like hearing this. Homan is all over them. — Overton (@overton_news) November 21, 2026

HOMAN: “…wasn’t a mistake. It wasn’t mismanagement. It wasn’t incompetence. That was by DESIGN, letting millions of people into this country that they think are future Democratic voters.” “Now they’re trying to abolish the agency that’s looking for these people and deporting them.” “They’ll be counted in the next census, which equals more seats in the House for Dems, which changes the Electoral College.” “They’re pissed off right now because we’re ruining their long-term plans.”

As for the mass deportation agenda, it’s still underway. It won’t stop, regardless of the 2026 results. Democrats control all the congressional districts along the southern border, though Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa told President Trump she wants a strong border.

The Democrats thought winning back the House and the Senate would end President Trump’s deportation operation. Well, Border Czar Tom Homan just went on live TV and SHATTERED their pipe dream in real time. Congress might be bluer now. He doesn’t care. The White House is still “bright RED.” HOMAN: “They can talk all they want. The president is clear. There will be NO amnesty.” “The elections weren’t what we wanted…in Congress may be a little more blue. But you know what? The White House is? Red. Bright red.” “Zero releases in a year and a half. And it’s going to continue that way the next two years.” He even said judges have forced ICE to release almost 100,000 people it already arrested. They’re hunting them down again. HOMAN: “The election didn’t change the laws. The election is not going to sway the White House. We’re going to do what the American people want us to do.” Homan isn’t backing down an inch. — Overton (@overton_news) November 21, 2026

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I don’t trust them.

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