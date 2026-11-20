It was a lengthy press conference with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the president recapped his trip to Asia for the media. When question time rolled around, it did not disappoint. Trump remains sharp, agile, and downright elite at handling the media, and unafraid to slap down folks from outlets he despises. It was a catch-all, so the event lasted a couple of hours.

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First up was CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who tried to make things awkward by asking the president about JD Vance’s post claiming the Iran war hurt Republicans in the midterms. Trump said he has no issue with it, that his officials are free to have their own opinions, that the operation did drive up prices — especially for energy — and that there are issues with the Strait of Hormuz. He added that if he had known in advance that this war would cost him control of Congress, but that Iran wouldn’t get nuclear weapons, he wouldn’t change course. The president handled it well.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tried to drive a wedge between President Trump and VP Vance with this question. Trump wasn't having it. "No problem there at all. Actually, it was a very accurate statement [...] People that work for me, they have a right to their opinion." https://t.co/CgJNhwlrA7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2026

President Trump shuts down reporters taking issue with him calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "friend." "They have at least 3,000 nuclear weapons. We have more, by a little bit [...] You're very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2026

Other outlets also tried to go there:

.@MeidasTouch's @LukeRadel asks Trump if he thinks JD Vance or Marco Rubio would be a better president. Trump doesn't bite. https://t.co/qPyp1SakBt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 20, 2026

Vice President JD Vance to @MeidasTouch's @LukeRadel on whether those who support the Iran war are content with losing the Senate for six years.. "What I said, the goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing. It's the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it. They would attack and kill thousands -- hundreds of thousands, potentially of innocent people. I think the President is the one who makes the decision. The President said he would do it again. And my -- and my -- and my view is that -- my goal and my job is to support the President of the United States." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 20, 2026

Trump isn’t the first to take this course. John Adams sacrificed his political career to avoid all-out war with France. We were engaged in the Quasi-War with the nation at the time, which led to the birth of our navy. The GOP can regain control of Congress. There will be other elections. That cannot happen if Tehran gets nukes.

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Trump also revealed he spoke with Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa; it was a nice, productive call. And she wants a strong border, which got him elected president twice. Immigration deals coming? We shall see.

Trump reveals he spoke with Democrat Texas Governor-elect Hinojosa https://t.co/OXlow0uc7a — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 20, 2026

Last Note: Telling NBC they should be in the back of the room was vintage Trump.

Trump was NOT happy with NBC's Monica Alba https://t.co/e7zlsD90rT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 20, 2026

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