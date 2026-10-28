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Haley Stevens Won’t Say Whether She Regrets Endorsing Abdul El-Sayed

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 28, 2026 8:00 PM
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Haley Stevens Won’t Say Whether She Regrets Endorsing Abdul El-Sayed
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) hasn’t said whether she regrets her endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed or plans to vote for him in the Nov. 3 election, but her fiancé has. 

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Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, told the Detroit News that he plans to vote for Mike Rogers for Senate. 

"I’ve just seen an escalation in his rhetoric since the primary, and it makes folks unsafe. Every time he talks about genocide (in Gaza), Jews get death threats," Turkish told The Detroit News about El-Sayed

The Jewish Democrat said that El-Sayed has acted recklessly when it comes to the safety of the Jewish community. 

"We have never seen a candidate for U.S. Senate act so recklessly toward the safety of Jews in the community as we have seen from Abdul," Turkish said.

Stevens’ office hasn’t responded to Townhall’s request for a comment about whether she will vote for El-Sayed in the general election or whether she stands by her endorsement of him. 

When Dana Bash pressed Stevens whether the lawmaker is “fully behind” El-Sayed, Stevens didn’t give a clear answer. 

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El-Sayed barely beat out Stevens in the Democrat primary in August. While other party Democrats have campaigned with El-Sayed, Stevens hasn't. 

Although Stevens has said that she still supports the Democrat Party, she hasn’t campaigned with El-Sayed in months, CNN reported.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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