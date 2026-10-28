Haley Stevens Won’t Say Whether She Regrets Endorsing Abdul El-Sayed

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) hasn’t said whether she regrets her endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed or plans to vote for him in the Nov. 3 election, but her fiancé has.

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Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, told the Detroit News that he plans to vote for Mike Rogers for Senate.

"I’ve just seen an escalation in his rhetoric since the primary, and it makes folks unsafe. Every time he talks about genocide (in Gaza), Jews get death threats," Turkish told The Detroit News about El-Sayed.

The Jewish Democrat said that El-Sayed has acted recklessly when it comes to the safety of the Jewish community.

"We have never seen a candidate for U.S. Senate act so recklessly toward the safety of Jews in the community as we have seen from Abdul," Turkish said.

Stevens’ office hasn’t responded to Townhall’s request for a comment about whether she will vote for El-Sayed in the general election or whether she stands by her endorsement of him.

When Dana Bash pressed Stevens whether the lawmaker is “fully behind” El-Sayed, Stevens didn’t give a clear answer.

BASH: “You're still fully behind Abdul El-Sayed?” STEVENS: “Look, I'm on the Democratic ticket. I can't say that I agree with everything that's gone on… I'm looking to be on the team to support my next governor Jocelyn Benson, and frankly these great Democrats who are working their tails off, who are going to make Hakeem Jeffries the first black Speaker of the House.” BASH: “You didn't mention Abdul El-Sayed in that last answer.” STEVENS: “Well, look, I would just say, you had asked me if I'm still on the team, I'm on the team.” — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) October 25, 2026

El-Sayed barely beat out Stevens in the Democrat primary in August. While other party Democrats have campaigned with El-Sayed, Stevens hasn't.

WOW 🚨THE DETROIT NEWS: Democratic fiancé of former Senate hopeful Haley Stevens declared he intends to vote for Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate, saying he's become convinced over the last three months that Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is an antisemite. #MISEN https://t.co/lMod96GFLs — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) October 28, 2026

🚨NEW: Democrat Haley Stevens' fiancé is voting for @MikeRogersForMI "We have never seen a candidate for U.S. Senate act so recklessly toward the safety of Jews in the community as we have seen from Abdul." https://t.co/0V6rkKnZmZ — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 28, 2026

Although Stevens has said that she still supports the Democrat Party, she hasn’t campaigned with El-Sayed in months, CNN reported.

NEW from me: With under a week to go in what many polls are showing as a still tight Senate race, Abdul El-Sayed hasn’t called his former primary opponent Haley Stevens in months — and there are no plans for them to campaign together before election day. https://t.co/E1iJ8i2lfm — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 28, 2026

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🚨 Haley Stevens’ Jewish fiancé and Dem supporter Jason Turkish has seen enough and is supporting @MikeRogersForMI “We have never seen a candidate for U.S. Senate act so recklessly toward the safety of Jews in the community as we have seen from Abdul.” — Dovi Safier (@safier) October 28, 2026

🚨BREAKING: @HaleyforMI's fiancé says he's voting for @MikeRogersForMI for Senate via @detroitnews https://t.co/QNV2uIxu0d — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) October 28, 2026

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