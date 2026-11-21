We still have work to do, but some members of the Republican Party are AWOL — and it’s gumming up the works for the lame duck session. It’s already turning into a circus in the Senate where Trump nominees, including judges, are getting blocked by crybabies like Thom Tillis and John Cornyn. In the House, some members who lost aren't showing up, killing momentum on core action items before the Republican Party heads into the wilderness next year. Speaker Mike Johnson is reportedly flipping his lid over the absences, some of which are lame. Reportedly, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) isn’t showing up because she thinks D.C. might get hit by a dirty bomb (via CNN):

Update - the member who told Johnson she wouldn't come to DC because of CNN's report of a "dirty bomb" was Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, per 3 sources https://t.co/mHujLpIwwp

In one of Republicans’ final weeks in power, GOP leaders couldn’t convince enough of their members to come back to Washington to actually vote on their own bills — and Rep. Greg Murphy was furious.

Murphy, who just lost his eastern North Carolina seat in one of the biggest upsets of the midterms, unleashed on his GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Wednesday, urging leadership to cut off pay for any lawmakers who don’t show up, according to multiple people in the room.

“Look, I lost. I’m still here. I’m still here,” Murphy later told CNN about his frustrations at some of his colleagues’ delinquency. “If they aren’t here, they shouldn’t get paid.”

After their historic midterm rout, Republicans are increasingly exasperated at their otherwise-healthy GOP colleagues who are refusing to come back to Washington after their election defeats.

Speaker Mike Johnson and his GOP leadership team have been privately reprimanding those who chose not to come back, including one member — Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna – who told the speaker she did not return because she was worried about a CNN report of the prospect of an Iranian “dirty bomb” plot in Washington, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Johnson, who has had a particularly contentious relationship with Luna, when learning of the reason for her absence reminded the congresswoman that her staff was in Washington working, according to a person familiar with the discussions. CNN has reached out to Luna’s office for comment.

“Attendance is a great frustration for me right now,” Johnson said Thursday. “We had 14 absences yesterday, so it’s not possible for us to advance a rule and advance our legislative agenda unless the members are here doing their job. … We want to run through the tape and finish strong, but we can’t do that unless people are present at work.”

It’s a glaring — and familiar — problem for Hill GOP leaders, who struggled all year trying to keep a record-small majority in line. And it comes as Republicans were already struggling with how to achieve as much of President Donald Trump’s agenda as possible before being pushed deep into the minority in January.