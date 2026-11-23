As we reflect on the results of the 2026 midterm election, one simple question has caught my attention: do Americans read? Now, I am not talking about romance novels, tabloids, or Oprah Winfrey book club recommendations. I am speaking of reading novels about history, theory, philosophy, and the ideals that founded this great nation. I am currently reading the third book in the trilogy by Raymond Ibrahim called “The Two Swords of Christ.” It is a comprehensive history of 500 years of conflict between Christendom and Islam. As an inducted Knight in the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem (SMOTJ), Knights Temple, this is an important read for me to understand the Order to which I belong. Its founding, its purpose, its dedication to poverty, obedience, and chastity, service to Jesus Christ and Christianity, and how it relates to today, especially knowing that the enemy they faced still exists.

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However, do Americans take the time to read about OUR founding? We know that our school system is horribly failing our children and grandchildren in connecting them to our Republic, its history, not some revisionist cultural Marxist version. I enjoy taking conservative college students to Normandy, France, each summer during the anniversary of D-Day. It is an emotional experience for them, one that reminds them that freedom comes at a cost. A cost that the French men and women in Normandy have not forgotten. Sadly, we have.

We are drawing near the close of the 250th anniversary of American independence. This is not just about one day, July 4. This is about understanding individual sovereignty and the premise upon which this nation was established. But you have to ponder: how many Americans have read the entire Declaration of Independence? Matter of fact, how many have read the entire Constitution of the United States of America? See, when you do not read these founding documents, you vote into office those who seek to decimate our rule of law in favor of “fundamental transformation.”This December we shall remember, or, well, some of us will, the famed series of pamphlets from Thomas Paine called“The Crisis,” and his immortal words, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Then again, how many Americans have read Thomas Paine, realizing that six days after his words were published, Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army crossed the frozen Delaware River on Christmas night and won a victory at Trenton, New Jersey, on December 26, 1776, 250 years ago? Marxists in America believe that American history started after the Civil War and that America was established when the first slaves came to these shores, the 1619 Project. This is the deranged and dangerous, revisionist objective of the Marxists, along with the Islamists. Thomas Jefferson read the Quran in order to verify the words of the Tripoli ambassador when he responded to the inquiry as to why the Barbary States, Islamic jihadists, were attacking Americans. When Jefferson read, he understood, and as president, he dispatched the U.S. Marine Corps to defeat the Barbary Pirates.

We cannot advance as a nation if we do not read.

French economist Frédéric Bastiat witnessed the socialist upheaval of 1848 in France, the same year Karl Marx published his Communist Manifesto, and that inspired him to write his impeccable response to the socialists in 1850,“The Law.” I have a very well-worn, read, and highlighted copy of The Law in my home office. If we are to combat the insanity of the rise of Marxism in America, Americans must read The Law. The failure to do so will result in our going further down the road in implementing the 10 planks of Marxism in our nation. As well, if we do not read our founding documents, we will allow the Marxists to undermine the law in America, which is part of their platform, their design. Once upon a time, George Orwell’s Animal Farm and Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged were mandatory reading in American schools. They were prescient in warning us about the pitfalls of Marxism, socialism, and communism. They warned us about when the producers and builders are punished by those who only seek to destroy and tear down.

I carry a quote by Ayn Rand with me on my pocket 3x5 cards: “The uncontested absurdities of today are the accepted slogans of tomorrow. They come to be accepted by degrees, by dint of constant pressure on one side and constant retreat on the other—until one day when they are suddenly declared to be the country’s official ideology.”

Who would have ever believed that we would have a national discussion about the number of genders? But who would have ever thought that in America, people could actually run for elected office as avowed Marxists, communists, and have associations with Islamic terrorist organizations, and be elected?

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Americans have fallen for the message of victimization, empty promises of government making things affordable. The message in America should be about promoting policies that enable Americans to be victors in their own right. It should be about the equality of opportunity, not equity, which is nothing more than the deceptive lexicon for equality of outcomes. Americans should read the autobiography of a man who was born into slavery, became free, and became one of America’s greatest educators and orators: Booker T. Washington’s “Up from Slavery.” If a man born as a slave could rise up and become an outstanding, world-renowned educational leader, one who founded a great institution of higher learning, Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute, where he hosted an American president and dined in the White House with another American president. One who left us with the legacy of academic agricultural research, George Washington Carver, and the first black combat pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen; there is no excuse for being a “victim” in America. However, Americans have to read his autobiography and learn more about his three foundational principles of education, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance. Booker T. Washington was a founding member of the National Negro Business League, which transformed Harlem, New York, into a thriving center of black business, culture, education, and entertainment.

Yes, Americans need to read, and just as the founders of this nation did, they need to read the Holy Bible. America is a Judeo-Christian faith heritage nation. No other nation has been founded on an ideal that the individual is sovereign because their rights, life, liberty, and property (pursuit of happiness) come from a Sovereign God, the Judeo-Christian faith heritage God. They read John Locke’s Two Treatises of Government, especially the second one from 1689, which introduced the world to natural rights theory, which Jefferson invokes in our Declaration of Independence.

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In the Bible, the prophet Hosea reminds us in Chapter 4, verse 6 (KJV), “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” King Solomon also reminds us of an important and wise premise in Proverbs 29:2 (KJV), “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”

Americans will only be able to discern between the wicked and the righteous when they read: read our founding documents, history, and principles. We are about to experience wickedness in high places. Let’s read, take action, and restore the Republic with principled men and women who read and can articulate American, Western civilizational ideals of individual liberty, freedom, and rights. Or else we will have our ears tickled by those who wish to replace rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism, the words of Zohran Mamdani.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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