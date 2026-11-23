Late last week, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed shared his thoughts on what the state of Israel should be. To summarize, El-Sayed doesn't want the world's only Jewish state to be Jewish. Instead, he said, "I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens ... does not identify itself with a culture or a faith, and that dignifies the rights of those citizens."

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Israel already does that, of course. Unlike the numerous Islamic nations around the world, that do not respect the rights of religious minorities or the equal rights of women and gays.

Kristen Welker couldn't even let this slide and called out El-Sayed, specifically asking him about the 43 countries that identify with a particular religion, including Pakistan.

Kristen Welker CALLS OUT Abdul El-Sayed:



“Senator, 43 countries currently identify with a particular religion. Pakistan, for example, is an Islamic Republic. Why should the only Jewish state have to abandon its identity? “ pic.twitter.com/KVeAQqrbzj — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 22, 2026

"Israel is a Jewish state. Are you saying Israel should no longer exist as a Jewish state?" Welker asked.

"I'm saying that I don't believe in ethno-states. I'm saying I believe in equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination," El-Sayed replied. "Kristen, you and I are both Americans; we dignify the fact that, you know, though our skin color might be different, that we may pray in different ways, that America and American laws respect us all the same. The idea that any government that we are supporting ought to uphold those very basic same ideals is not a far stretch. I mean, the notion right now is you have Ghazi Eisenkot who is in the position of trying to form a government, and doing everything he possibly can to form a government in exclusion of predominantly Arab parties. And so we've been told for a very long time that Israel is a Jewish democratic state, and I think folks are having to choose: is it a Jewish state or a democratic state? And I would argue, based on our principles, that we should always be putting democracy over everything else. The idea that everybody should live equally under the laws in any country that we are providing support for is not a thing that I think is a far stretch."

"But Mr. Senator-elect, 43 countries currently identify with a particular religion," Welker said. "Pakistan, for example, is an Islamic republic. Denmark is constitutionally a Christian country. Why should the world's only Jewish state abandon its national identity?"

"Well, I don't believe in ethno-states generally," El-Sayed said. "I don't think we should be in the business of funding the military of Pakistan either. I'm just trying to apply my ideals evenly. And I just think it's important to remember that there are also Palestinian people whose families have been in the Holy Land for generations. And those folks have been told that they are going to have a state of their own only to watch as the Israeli state is expanding and we are supporting it."

That clip cuts off El-Sayed's answer, but it's worth looking at the longer clip.

Kristen Welker: And joining me now is the Democratic Senator-elect from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed. Senator-elect El-Sayed, welcome back to Meet the Press and congratulations on your win.



Abdul El-Sayed: Kristen, thank you so much. Always good to be with you.



Kristen Welker:… pic.twitter.com/wIvBhsaWup — corgo (@wordsdematthew) November 22, 2026

"I just think it's important for us to be clear about the principles of democracy, the principles of justice, and the principles of equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination for Palestinians and Jewish Israelis alike," he added. "This is not opposing any one group of people. This is about upholding a set of principles under which all people can have equal rights to their peace, dignity, and self-determination."

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This is about opposing Jews, and always has been.

A Jewish state or a democratic state? It's both🙄 — debbiesparkles (@Debb227timi) November 22, 2026

And where everyone has equal rights.

Unless you're a terrorist.

Why is it that Americans have to respect Islamists and their religion when they come to America, but those same Islamists by and large don’t respect America and our Judeo Christian heritage? Freedom of religion is a very different concept than a refusal to assimilate and a demand… — Anne🎹🎶🇺🇸 (@AnneKristin0806) November 22, 2026

Islam dictates that Muslims do not tolerate "infidels." That's very clear.

I don't care how likable El-Sayed comes across. Stop pretending this is simply about Netanyahu. His remarks make clear that he opposes Israel's existence as a Jewish state. Yet Islamic states enforcing horrific, repressive Sharia law against women and the LGBT community and… https://t.co/ZJQQZaDSeV — J.C. Polanco, Esq. (@JCPolancoNYC) November 22, 2026

That's very clear.

Finally, a reporter does her job! It really is this easy, which shows how much 99.9% of the media is running interference for Abdul El-Sayed and his nihilistic antisemitism masked behind his one-sided critiques of "Israel." Thank you, Kristen Welker! https://t.co/cpwaqOB4HK — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) November 22, 2026

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Very limited credit where it's due.

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