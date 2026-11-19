New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani promised the city free buses and affordable housing. Now he's jacking up fares, taxing properties, and the median rent in Manhattan is north of $5,300 just a month and a half after the Mamdani-backed rent freeze took effect. But it gets even worse: Mamdani is waging war on Amazon and its delivery subcontractors under the guise of "safety" and "protecting workers."

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New Yorkers will be paying the price for that, too.

In new campaign, Amazon warns NYC customers they face price hikes up to $5 for every order if delivery bill is passed https://t.co/fvbEd2nZqv pic.twitter.com/d1V0uDqrCf — New York Post (@nypost) November 19, 2026

According to the New York Post, residents of the Big Apple who order anything from Amazon may see prices hike by $5 or more per order if the city cracks down on "last mile" delivery drivers. The company is putting warnings on its website and app, letting shoppers know what this legislation will cost them if it becomes law.

"As the City Council continues to review this bill, we want to be transparent with our customers about what it would cost them if it passes as written – which is why we’re doing this," said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel.

The legislation would require Amazon to get licenses and to hire drivers as full time. Other shipping companies like FedEx would be subject to the legislation, too. Nearly 5,000 New Yorkers work for those third-party delivery companies.

Proponents say the bill will improve worker pay and safety.

aFfOrdAbiLiTy — imma believer (@DucksSoCal2016) November 19, 2026

Nothing will be affordable.

You know who this will hurt the most?

White, liberal, wine moms who order 6+ packages from Amazon every day and voted for Mamdani. https://t.co/zox5KcgG6C — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) November 19, 2026

Whoops.

Maybe one day they'll learn.

As I have been saying, keep an eye on this, if this passes in NYC the libs in Albany will try to take it state wide. Not only will it add $ to your order, it will eliminate JOBS https://t.co/7ZhHpZT56Z — Joe Beamer (@TheJoeBeamer) November 19, 2026

That's what Democrats do best. Make things expensive and drive jobs away.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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