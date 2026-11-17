Rents in Manhattan hit all-time highs, surging 8.3 percent year over year to $5,375 a month. This writer will sometimes doomscroll on Instagram, and she routinely sees Manhattan studio apartments – often sans kitchens and private bathrooms — being rented for $3,000 a month or more. During the same time period, listings fell by 16 percent, proving the laws of supply and demand are unyielding.

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JUST IN: Manhattan's median asking rent hit yet another all-time high of $5,375/month, surging 8.3% YoY



Listings fell by 16% in that same period pic.twitter.com/dpp1g1hFTS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 16, 2026

What happened to affordability?

Communist promises: Everything will be free! Life is about to get better!



Communist reality: There is no free lunch, so everything is getting more expensive. Life is about to get worse. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 16, 2026

A whole lot worse.

It’s all that affordability. Whatever are all the part-time fast food employees in Manhattan going to do to pay their $5300 rent and feed their growing families? Where’s Bernie? — T’om (@mwjrules) November 16, 2026

Mamadani and his socialist allies are working on taking away private property so the government can rent to you instead. If you thought your landlord was slow at fixing issues, wait until it takes six years for the government to get around to doing it.

$5,375 a month with listings down 16%. Every rent freeze promise in New York ends the same way: fewer apartments and higher prices. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) November 16, 2026

Remember, back in June, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a zero percent rent freeze for one and two-year leases on nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments. The freeze went into effect for one- and two-year leases starting October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027.

It’s weird that during all the fawning interviews that the mayor does… He’s never asked about this. https://t.co/skWEA9XOtt — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 16, 2026

Totally weird.

$5,375 per month is the MEDIAN rent?



WTF? That is absolutely insane to think about that. https://t.co/v7ToZuA1i0 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) November 16, 2026

Yes. Remember, the median is the middle value in a set of numbers. That means 50 percent of Manhattan rents are higher than $5,375 a month.

The worst thing about the average Democrat voter is that no matter how many times they get what they voted for, they will find a way to blame it on Trump and vote for someone even dumber next time https://t.co/fZPbzVToXN — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 16, 2026

That's the plan. They will blame Trump and capitalism for the failings of their socialist policies. Then they will demand more power and more control to continue those failed policies.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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