Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) on Sunday blasted Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's push for "Medicare for All," which the Democrat has attempted to rebrand as "Trumpcare for All" in an effort to win over President Trump. The comments come as Trump has signaled a willingness to work with incoming congressional Democrats on healthcare.

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Kennedy argued that Congress would be entrusting healthcare to a government incapable of running something as simple as the postal service. And despite Democrats' insistence to the contrary, he said, the program would effectively create a single-payer system and bring an end to private coverage, something most Americans oppose.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) SHOOTS DOWN Abdul El Sayed's "Medicare for All" Trump Care proposal "If you think that turning it all over to the federal government is going to solve our problems and make it less expensive, then you're too DUMB to live!" "I don't care WHAT you call it! Medicare for all, Trump for all. You can call it free KITTENS for all, for all I care!" "The government can't even deliver the MAIL when the when the stuff has an address right there on the front of it! That would mean that 200 million Americans would have to give up their health insurance through their employer and turn to the federal government for all of their health insurance!" "Now if they want to change the definition, I agree with the president, I'm for better health care." It's worth noting that Abdul is just slapping Trump and a gold card on the name to "persuade" 47 but NO known negotiations have taken place. Trump has also proposed HIS OWN plan of replacing Obamacare with giving money directly to the people to buy their own insurance. 47 posted Abdul's Trump Care post, with no comment. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2026

"Well, I agree with Abdul. I don't care what you call it. Medicare For All, Trump For All, you can call it Free Kittens For All for all I care," Sen. Kennedy said. "But what we're talking about here is what Senator Sanders, calls Medicare For All. But it's not Medicare. Bernie would establish a brand new government program, put the government in charge of all of our health care. Now keep in mind that the government they can't even deliver the mail when the when the stuff has an address right there on the front of it. It would mean that 200 million Americans would have to give up their health insurance through their employer and turn to the federal government for all of their health insurance. And I don't think that's a good idea."

"If you think that turning it all over to the federal government is going to solve our problems and make it less expensive, then you're too dumb to live," he added.

To add insult to injury, El-Sayed took a jab at President Trump earlier this month, saying he'd be willing to rename the program "Trumpcare for All" if it meant getting it passed, since the president, he said, likes to put his name on things. Over the weekend, he again called for "cradle to grave" government healthcare and posted AI-generated images of a fictitious gold Trump medical card as part of "Trumpcare for All." The president then reposted it to Truth Social.

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President Trump reposts Michigan's Democrat Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's pitch for Medicare for All branded as "TrumpCare," complete with a gold card bearing the President's signature. The repost comes as President Trump said Saturday morning that Democrats "have some good points on healthcare." Follow: @AFpost — AF Post (@AFpost) November 21, 2026

This comes as Trump has signaled a willingness to work with Democrats on improving American healthcare, even suggesting it could be more fruitful than working with Republicans, though what that would look like remains unclear.

Trump: If the Democrats want to get things done, I want to get things done, too. We could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans. https://t.co/SiPJNoWoKe — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 20, 2026

El-Sayed responded to Kennedy's criticism, casting the Louisiana Senator as racist and out of step with the president.

"Moral of the story: Don’t take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don’t take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks)," he wrote on X. "Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is so willing to work across the aisle."

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Moral of the story: Don’t take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don’t take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks). Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is so willing to work across the aisle. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 22, 2026

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