In their ongoing efforts to make things "affordable," Democrats are looking to reverse the Trump tax cuts that have saved Americans thousands of dollars. Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut, Americans saw their refunds increase by roughly 11 percent, and more than 25 million Americans benefited from the no-tax-on-overtime provisions. Even more got to keep their hard-earned money via no taxes on tips or Social Security.

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Small business owners saw their tax bills reduced by $7,000 and 97 percent of tax filers got a tax cut, with $82 billion being returned to taxpayers. The Working Families Tax Cut prevented a $5 trillion tax hike.

Democrats want to make that all go away. They talked openly throughout the midterm campaigns about repealing these tax cuts, opposed them when they were passed, and then tried to take credit for them. Now they're going to try and nuke them from orbit and steal more of our hard-earned money.

BREAKING: Democrats are reportedly preparing to reverse Trump’s tax cuts & tariffs after taking control of Congress in January. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 22, 2026

If Democrats repeal this, it means the average household will see its tax bill rise by $1,800 to $3,000 a year. The Tax Policy Center says the middle fifth of households will pay $1,780 and middle-income families with kids would go up to $3,000 because the increased child tax credit would go away.

Over ten years, more than $4 trillion would be taken from taxpayers.

Democrats are reportedly preparing to stomp their collective feet and hold their breath. - more accurate statement since there is exactly zero chance this wouldn't get vetoed — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 23, 2026

We'd love to see the Democrats explain how President Trump is bad for vetoing their massive wealth grab.

Good.

Doesn't mean they won't try. And they'll succeed if a Democrat gets the White House in 2029.

Of course. Their billionaire friends and donors expect democrats to screw taxpayers for their benefit? SMH — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) November 22, 2026

Of course.

The Democrats are going to deliver on their promise of "affordability" by raising your taxes.



I can't believe America fell for the charade.



Very sad. https://t.co/VnSaQGgqKJ — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 22, 2026

We sure did, and we're going to learn a hard and expensive lesson.

Is this lowering prices? https://t.co/CoNepAN7aN — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) November 23, 2026

No prices will be lowered.

BREAKING: Trump will veto whatever they try to do for the next two years. https://t.co/VSAONqFGL1 — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco__Knight) November 22, 2026

We certainly hope so.

It was never about affordability https://t.co/29KTYhmdlr — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) November 23, 2026

Never. At least not for most of us.

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They do not.

Making people poorer, for revenge on Trump. https://t.co/VYyFaTFrIQ — Trailer Swift (Original Recording) (@Trailer_Swift69) November 22, 2026

That's the endgame here.

When Democrats said they wanted to make things "affordable" what they meant was "affordable for our preferred constituencies." Democrats have long made it clear that they're the party of illegal aliens and welfare recipients — not hardworking Americans. They'll tax the latter to give free housing, food, healthcare and education to the former. We will pay a lot more in taxes so Democrats can hand things out to their voters.

If there was any "affordability" agenda, that's it. More taxes for you, free stuff for the groups Democrats actually care about.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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