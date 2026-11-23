Renewed strikes on Iran are back on the table. On Sunday, President Trump responded to rumors that the Iranian regime may try to test the American naval blockade of its ports this week. He said he would fire on any Iranian vessels that tried, and that if no deal is reached by the end of the year, he is inclined to resume a military campaign against the regime.

Advertisement

Speaking with Fox News' Trey Yingst, President Trump said talks between the United States and Iran are ongoing, at least indirectly. He described the regime as "tap dancers," adding, "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS."

Trump on reports Iran plans to test the U.S. naval blockade: "I hope they do, they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy." He's inclined to resume strikes on Iran after the new year, per Fox News. https://t.co/ITznCTGwHL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 22, 2026

For at least the past week, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has ramped up its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as firing drone and missile barrages at Bahrain and Kuwait. The regime appears to be testing what it can get away with, emboldened by the Democrat victory in the midterm elections just over two weeks ago.

And while Iran's navy and air force may have been devastated by Operation Epic Fury, its true military capacity lies in its ballistic missiles. The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran may still have a stockpile of up to 2,500 and can build an additional 50 every month. The regime intends to use that stockpile to challenge the United States, as it has already done by causing problems in the Strait and threatening U.S. forces in the region.

That leverage is central to its negotiating strategy. The Trump administration has been adamant that Iran must negotiate on American terms, but the regime isn't on the same page. It wants the United States to negotiate on Iran's terms, and it intends to use its ability to threaten regional stability, the Strait, and oil prices to get there.

Trump on Iran: - War resumes after the New Year if there’s no deal. - Indirect talks have yielded no progress. - The U.S. will sink Iranian ships that try to breach the blockade. - Trump urges Iranian protesters to keep going. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 22, 2026

Adding what Yingst described as an "interesting component," Iranian protests against the regime appear to be ramping up within Iran. Similar protests broke out around this time last year, but ended in the slaughter of over 40,000 civilians. President Trump told Fox News he was aware of the protests and urged the Iranian people to continue, though that may prove a tall order.

Our Gulf allies, on the other hand, appear less eager for confrontation this time around. Rather than pushing for additional strikes, as they did earlier this year, they have so far urged President Trump to pursue a negotiated settlement. They not only want to protect their energy infrastructure, which underpins much of their economy, but also fear that a renewed military campaign could end much like Operation Epic Fury: with the Iranian regime still in power and strong enough to continue threatening the region.

Advertisement

This comes just over a week after President Trump said he had no plans to resume military strikes on Iran unless it attempted to escalate the conflict.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.