Banning the sale of American chips to China may seem like an obvious way to protect national security and deal a blow to a geo-political rival. But economics has a way of showcasing how oftentimes the most "obvious" solutions actually end up being counterintuitive.

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Speaking Wednesday at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Anduril founder Palmer Luckey called that argument the “midwit take.” The Chinese government, he explained, is trying to keep Chinese companies from buying NVIDIA chips and other American GPUs because it wants to build its own domestic chip industry, not deepen its dependence on American technology.

Selling chips to China could work against that ambition. If Chinese companies can buy superior American chips, they have less reason to rely on domestic alternatives. What looks like helping China in the short term could undermine its efforts to build a competitive chip industry of its own.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey says a lot of people are missing the forest for the trees when it comes to the Nvidia saga. He called it the “midwit take,” and said they have it completely backwards. Luckey made the case that most people don’t understand how selling American GPUs into the Chinese market actually works AGAINST the CCP. LUCKEY: “What they don’t understand is China doesn’t want Nvidia to sell GPUs to Chinese companies.” “Like there are Chinese companies that want to buy Nvidia GPUs. There’s 600,000 H-200 GPUs sitting in a port right now, because China will not give them an import permit...” “Because they want to build an internal domestic processor industry, silicon industry, not build one that is dependent on the United States.” “And so the point that I’ve made is China is thrilled to have Jensen, who is somebody who was pro-selling into [China].” “And they’ll say, but Jensen was helping smuggle into China.” “Yes! Against the Chinese government’s will.” “Like the bizarre thing that people don’t get is Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but NOT the Chinese government.” — Overton (@overton_news) November 19, 2026

"There's a lot of people who hear that and they say, it's like the midwit take. They say, but Palmer, NVIDIA is the one that was helping China, so you're an idiot. And what they don't understand is China doesn't want NVIDIA to sell GPUs to Chinese companies," Luckey explained. "There are Chinese companies that want to buy NVIDIA GPUs. There's 600,000 H200 GPUs sitting in a port right now because China will not give them an import permit because they want to build an internal domestic processor industry, silicon industry, not build one that is dependent on the United States."

"And so the point that I've made is China is thrilled to have Jensen, who is somebody who is pro selling into, and they'll say, but Jensen was helping smuggle into China. Yes, against the Chinese government's will. Like, the bizarre thing that people don't get is Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but not the Chinese government."

In other words, people often treat China as a single actor, but here we need to distinguish between Chinese businesses and the Chinese government.

Beijing needs time, money, and resources to build a domestic chip industry capable of competing with American suppliers. Selling more Nvidia chips to China helps Chinese AI companies, yes, but it also works against the Communist Party’s goal of technological self-reliance by competing directly with domestic alternatives. As long as Chinese businesses rely on American chips, Beijing must spend heavily to make its own competitive, or exert significant pressure on businesses to use products they would not otherwise choose.

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And while Chinese firms can copy designs or steal intellectual property, neither automatically delivers the manufacturing capabilities or software ecosystem needed to compete with NVIDIA. The result is a Chinese tech industry whose products depend on American technology, with future access subject to American export restrictions. That dependence gives the United States leverage while making it harder for Chinese chipmakers to build the customer base and scale needed to challenge American suppliers abroad.

This is a major reason Luckey has pushed for Jensen Huang’s return as CEO of NVIDIA. Huang has sought to make Chinese businesses dependent on American chips, which undermines the CCP’s goal of self-reliance.

China wants Jensen out, so I want him in. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 12, 2026

There is a reason economics is complicated, and why socialists and anyone else peddling simple economic fixes so often get it wrong. Intentions do not override markets or incentives, and policies sold as obvious solutions regularly produce the opposite of what their champions promise. Trade is no exception. Keeping American chips out of China may sound like tough foreign policy, but handing Chinese chipmakers a captive market is a strange way to undermine them.

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Luckey’s point is that putting America First requires more than choosing a policy that sounds like it'll be the toughest on China.

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