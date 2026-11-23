The New York Times’ DealBook Summit has come and gone, though it still offered some good interviews. Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin made Zohran Mamdani squirm over his posts about the Israel-Hamas War. And Palmer Luckey of Anduril Industries made mincemeat of the issues and concerns that drive the professional Left insane. He already dispensed with questions about Trump, Ukraine, and Putin. Sorkin thought this question about Project Meridian from a retired Master Sgt. Wes Bryant could be difficult to answer.

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It wasn’t — Luckey again gave an all-pro answer, making Sorkin a little uncomfortable as he offered a counterpoint to Bryant’s criticism. In short, Bryant’s opposition to Project Meridian is part of an age-old gripe about the military-industrial complex, a trough through which wealthy elites can gain access via government contracts. Well, as Luckey noted, this isn’t a new issue:

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey fires back at accusations that defense contractors are buying influence in Trump’s Pentagon, accusing critics of a partisan double standard: “You would never be asking this question of Eric Schmidt when he was on the Defense Innovation Board under Biden.” 🇺🇸 “If the president of the United States or the secretary of war asks you to help your country, you’re going to say yes. I think it’s reasonable for people to question what I’m saying and take it with a pinch of salt. Palmer makes weapons. Maybe we should keep that in mind. But you would never be asking this question of Eric Schmidt when he was on the Defense Innovation Board under Biden. Presidents and secretaries have formed board after board since World War II to ask people in industry, including the defense industry, what they should be paying attention to. Of course they take it with a pound of salt. They know these guys have a stake in it. That doesn’t mean you need to shove them in another room and never listen to them. My feeling is that it’s very, very partisan. I didn’t attack Eric Schmidt for being on the Defense Innovation Board. I don’t think anyone should.” — Garrett Wright (@garrxttt) November 21, 2026

“If the president of the United States or the secretary of war asks you to help your country, you’re going to say yes. I think it’s reasonable for people to question what I’m saying and take it with a pinch of salt. Palmer makes weapons. Maybe we should keep that in mind. But you would never be asking this question of Eric Schmidt when he was on the Defense Innovation Board under Biden. Presidents and secretaries have formed board after board since World War II to ask people in industry, including the defense industry, what they should be paying attention to. Of course they take it with a pound of salt. They know these guys have a stake in it. That doesn’t mean you need to shove them in another room and never talk to them. My feeling is that it’s very, very partisan. I didn’t attack Eric Schmidt for being on the Defense Innovation Board. I don’t think anyone should.”

Oh, this line by Luckey was the true killer:

I bet if you were asked to be on a presidential council of advisers on journalism by Hillary Clinton, I doubt you’d be like, ‘Oh my God, doesn’t she know that *I* am a journalist.’ This is indicative of the moral decay of our nation. We’re running lockstep towards Hell.

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Sorkin’s facial expression says everything.

That Hillary Clinton line hit that NYT reporter hard. 😂 https://t.co/SgFMmqD6sC — Reseth (@ResethO) November 22, 2026

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