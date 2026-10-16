Ilhan Omar’s Husband Just Got Confronted Over Rumors She Fled the US Following Federal Raid

Where is Ilhan Omar?

Since federal agents searched her Washington, D.C., home on Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into her family’s immigration paperwork, the Minnesota Democrat has largely disappeared from public view. That absence has fueled unconfirmed speculation that she has left the country, rumors her husband, Tim Mynett, was confronted with when a reporter spotted him outside their shared rental home on Thursday.

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SPOTTED: Ilhan Omar's husband Tim Mynett snapped at questions surrounding rumors that the congresswoman fled the country following a federal raid by Homeland Security Investigations. He was seen outside their Washington, D.C., home multiple times, but Omar has not been spotted since the raid. Full story here https://t.co/M8MCCxSsp4 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 15, 2026

“Hey Tim, there are rumors that the congresswoman left the country, is that true?” a Fox News Digital reporter asked.

“You’re annoying the hell out of all the neighbors around here man,” Mynett replied.

“No, I just wanted to get your response to everything that’s been going on, that’s all,” the reporter said. “And what the president’s saying about the net worth and the investigation. Just giving you a chance to respond.”

“Tim, do you have a response to President Trump’s post?” he asked later as Mynett walked into his home.

The investigation, led by the Department of Homeland Security, is examining whether the Somalia-born Representative or her relatives made false statements on immigration documents or committed immigration fraud. The court-approved search warrant lists potential charges including conspiracy, false statements on immigration paperwork, and immigration fraud.

The investigation centers on allegations that Omar or her late father misstated her age on decades-old immigration paperwork, reportedly listing her as 17 rather than 18, potentially allowing her to qualify for citizenship through him. Investigators are also examining whether her father omitted or misrepresented information about his military service on government forms, including claims related to his service record and refugee status.

If proven, the allegations could carry consequences well beyond criminal charges, up to and including grounds for the federal government to pursue denaturalization, the revocation of Omar’s U.S. citizenship, and potentially deportation proceedings.

Omar has denied any wrongdoing and called the raid political intimidation. She has not, thus far, been charged with a crime.

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

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