Ilhan Omar's Phone, Passport, and Computer Seized As Feds Seek to Strip US Citizenship

Are we about to deport Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)? It could be in the cards. The dam has broken on the Minnesota Democrat, whose immigration status has been controversial. It’s not a political witch hunt when your staff changes your date of birth in 2018 to align with the naturalization process, or when your dad lies about his refugee status. On Monday, Omar’s home was raided, and the warrant was signed by a Democrat judge. The usual talking points were too easy to dismiss: this probe into Omar began under Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Now, her phone, computer, and passport have been seized by federal authorities, who are considering denaturalization proceedings against her. It’s now a conspiracy, as subpoenas are flying just as fast as that Somali cash stolen through fraud in Minneapolis (via WSJ):

#BREAKING: Federal agents seized Ilhan Omar’s computer and passport during the raid. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 15, 2026

BREAKING: Federal authorities have reportedly seized Rep. Ilhan Omar's phone. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 14, 2026

MASSIVE NEWS: The Department of Justice’s investigation into Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is AIMED at BUILDING a case to DENATURALIZE her and DEPORT her back to Somalia, according to the Wall Street Journal. U.S. officials told the WSJ the probe focuses on how she obtained citizenship after arriving from a Kenyan refugee camp in 1995—examining her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed’s, immigration paperwork and possible false statements about her age. Omar’s family members have already been SUBPOENAED. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 14, 2026

The Trump administration’s investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) is aimed at building a case to strip her of her U.S. citizenship and ultimately deport her, according to U.S. officials and other people familiar with the probe. The multipronged effort is focused at least in part on how Omar obtained her citizenship after she arrived in the U.S. from Somalia decades ago. Investigators are focused both on the congresswoman and actions of her deceased father, some of the people familiar with the probe said. Nur Omar Mohamed brought his daughter and other family members to the U.S. from a refugee camp in Kenya in 1995. Omar’s Washington, D.C., home was searched by federal agents early Monday, three weeks before the midterm election, in which she is seeking-re-election. The Justice Department said Homeland Security agents executed a court-authorized search, but it declined to elaborate. Items taken from Omar’s home included her cellphone, notebooks, personal computers and her passport, some of the people said. Only the congresswoman and her husband were home at the time of the search. Authorities have also issued more than a dozen subpoenas, including to some of Omar’s relatives, seeking testimony before a Minnesota grand jury, a person familiar with those proceedings said. Among other things, the investigation is looking at her family’s immigration paperwork, the person said. [...] At the center of the immigration investigation is whether Omar or her father changed her age on her citizenship application to show she was 17 years old rather than 18, according to people familiar with the probe. If Omar was 17 at the time her father applied for citizenship, she would have qualified automatically rather than needing to pursue her own immigration process. She became a citizen in 2000. Officials at Homeland Security Investigations looked into a similar tip under the Biden administration, according to people familiar with those efforts, but they decided not to move forward because they lacked evidence of fraud. The government can’t simply strip a person of their U.S. citizenship. The Justice Department must file a lawsuit in federal court and prove that the person lied in a material way to gain their citizenship. Most of the cases the Justice Department has filed this term haven’t yet been decided.

If she broke the law, send her back.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.